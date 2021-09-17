Make hay while the sun shines in industrious Virgo. Get organized and sketch in plans for the fall, though they will continue to evolve through the season. Complete unfinished work and clear the decks now. Mercury retrogrades from Sept. 26 through Oct. 18 and will ask us to slow down, check our assumptions, and review.
Along with this industriousness, our feelings will run deep and strong this week as emotional Venus in Scorpio squares serious Saturn, bringing up our trust issues, as well as our abiding love and respect for those who’ve earned our trust. Mercury, now in equitable Libra, opens our minds. Mars in Libra adds a touch of romance and a call for social justice.
This weekend begins under a sociable Aquarius moon which brings our attention to family, community, and country. By Saturday evening, the mood is more introverted as the waxing moon enters Pisces and overflows with emotions under Monday’s Pisces full moon. Respond to vulnerability with kindness.
An impatient Aries moon on Tuesday can make our tails twitch, leaving us easily fed up with hogwash unless we can turn this impatience into productivity. Autumn commences on Wednesday with a bittersweet note.
Over the next few weeks, some interesting secrets will be exposed and hidden processes revealed. This can be both liberating and frustrating as thoughtful Mercury forms a tough square to deep Pluto, turns retrograde, and squares it twice more. This also brings up poignant memories and tweaks our thinking process, so let’s pay attention to how we use our mental muscles; investigate but watch a tendency to get discouraged. Notice what comes to the surface, and use this information to improve the future.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17: Our thinking can grow crisp and sharp after a slow and fuzzy morning as Mercury quincunxes Neptune. Take advantage of a clear moment midday. If some old trust stirs as Venus squares Saturn, don’t bother getting suspicious but do stay aware and observant. Groups may flow easier than individual connection.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18: Gather, connect, and schmooze with the community as the Aquarius moon conjuncts Jupiter this morning. Our mood sensitizes midafternoon as the moon enters Pisces, and the need to process emotions catches up with us.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19: We can feel soft and tender on the inside which can make us defend easily on the outside. Make it safe to be sensitive and beauty flows as the Pisces moon trines Venus.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20: Early uncertainty expands quickly into possibilities as Mercury trines Jupiter midday. Emotions hit high tide as the moon waxes full in Pisces at 5:54 p.m., then enters impatient Aries at 9:12 p.m. Tempers flare where it hurts to be sensitive, but where we feel safe, gratitude flows.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21: Urgency nudges us to get moving this last full day of summer as the Aries moon opposes impatient Mars. Deadlines loom, so investigate what needs to be completed, summarized, or instigated. Go gently tonight as strange moods, communication, and travel issues can be problematic.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22: Accidents and angst increase as Mercury squares Pluto. Prioritize safety. Engage an opportunity to pen lines of communication. Acknowledge tough decisions, endings, and beginnings as the sun enters Libra at 1:20 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23: Two horses can pull us in opposite directions. The Taurus moon wants us to slow down and get comfortable, while Venus opposes Uranus and urges us to charge off, walk away from any difficult situations, talk to strangers, and experiment. Our challenge is to find a peaceful place between. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
