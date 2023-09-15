Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Like waves stirred up by a passing hurricane, we can expect swirling energetic storminess this week as Mercury turns direct. Blue skies beckon us by the end of the week, and good changes are in the works, but we’ll definitely need to navigate this week with care.

Changes are afoot as Mercury turns direct and the sun, Uranus, and Pluto form a grand trine this week. For the last month we’ve been in an astrological holding and reviewing pattern, and now the planets ask us to turn forward and launch the future. Stuck processes become unstuck this week, but life can get a little messy in the process.

The weekend begins under a companionable Libra moon, which can help us navigate any turbulence as Mercury turns direct. The emotional boat rocks on Sunday and early next week as Venus squares expansive Jupiter, the moon enters broody Scorpio, and we’re called to compassion. We can see what detritus is left behind after the recent Mercury retrograde cycle and what needs to be fixed, reorganized, or what deadline waits impatiently for us to catch up.

