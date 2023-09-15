Like waves stirred up by a passing hurricane, we can expect swirling energetic storminess this week as Mercury turns direct. Blue skies beckon us by the end of the week, and good changes are in the works, but we’ll definitely need to navigate this week with care.
Changes are afoot as Mercury turns direct and the sun, Uranus, and Pluto form a grand trine this week. For the last month we’ve been in an astrological holding and reviewing pattern, and now the planets ask us to turn forward and launch the future. Stuck processes become unstuck this week, but life can get a little messy in the process.
The weekend begins under a companionable Libra moon, which can help us navigate any turbulence as Mercury turns direct. The emotional boat rocks on Sunday and early next week as Venus squares expansive Jupiter, the moon enters broody Scorpio, and we’re called to compassion. We can see what detritus is left behind after the recent Mercury retrograde cycle and what needs to be fixed, reorganized, or what deadline waits impatiently for us to catch up.
On Tuesday a whiff of confusion or insecurity just needs a steady step as the Sun opposes Neptune. But by Wednesday we get a green light as the moon enters Sagittarius, the sun trines Pluto, and the new chapters begin.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15: Work to understand one another, correct misunderstandings, and be supportive on this day of swirling possibilities. Finish up short-term projects and look toward the future as Mercury turns direct at 2:21 p.m., but be prepared to deal with unexpected plot twists.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16: Listen overnight for potentially startling news, whether it comes in dreams or headlines, as the moon conjuncts Mars. The rest of the day offers a chance to come back into balance, enjoy company, forgive oneself for recent foibles, and appreciate the world’s beauty under the aesthetic Libra moon. Just keep an eye on emotional expectations and manage temporary obstacles.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17: Our hearts may long for more, to feel an emotional charge as Venus squares Jupiter and the moon enters intense Scorpio. People can express anxiety inappropriately. Instead of poking a sore point, love more and find something wonderfully intense to provide that feedback.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18: Focus on fixing problems, getting organized, and taking a step forward as the Scorpio moon trines Saturn and sextiles Mercury. We get a new understanding of the land ahead but may feel grumpy and need to expose some misunderstanding or thorn in our paw. Be patient with this process.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19: The sun opposes confusing Neptune and brings a cloud of uncertainty or misperception. Be curious rather than certain; ask questions. Track important items carefully as they may wander. Watch an irritable or accident-prone phase midafternoon, and use a burst of energy to attack some necessary physical labor rather than argue. Hit the reset button tonight.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20: A new chapter begins. Look for some good changes today as the moon enters upbeat Sagittarius. Notice movement in some previously stuck situation. Remember what matters and stick to the essentials; let go of what doesn’t fit as the sun trines Pluto. Remember your goals and stay on target.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21: Kick into gear, send out a résumé or reach out to new contacts, go exploring, and get started on this next chapter. Be enthusiastic about other people’s new beginnings and they will support yours. Meet a stranger. Be open to everyone and give people the benefit of the doubt, but lean into trust only after proof.