In time for our September 11 observations, notice a cloudiness of feeling while the sun opposes sensitive Neptune under an emotional Cancer moon. Objectivity will be thin on the ground. Our hopes and fears, both Neptunian traits, run strong. Let’s feel those feelings but check our facts before making any assumptions. It’s easy to see when others are caught in their illusions, but let’s also check on ourselves.
Keep an eye on variable winds and weather, fire, and water conditions through the weekend as that sun opposes watery Neptune and airy Mercury forms a quincunx with Uranus, the planet of change. Jupiter, the largest planet, which symbolizes both luck and excess, has been retrograde since mid-May. It turns direct on Saturday and can bring about a change of luck or moods. It will be easier to extend ourselves to new connections and reach out with heartfelt compassion early next week as the moon conjuncts Venus in extroverted Leo on Monday.
Relationships can feel volatile but in need of extra TLC, appreciation, and excitement throughout the week as Venus in Leo squares Uranus on Tuesday. It will be easier to settle down to work on Wednesday as the moon enters industrious Virgo. The new moon in Virgo on Thursday offers an opportunity for a fresh beginning at work and a new step toward self-analysis and healing.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11: Today’s moon in sensitive Cancer can bring our hearts to personal and societal protection. We can connect with one another in our shared memories or get caught in an illusion of protection as the sun opposes mythic Neptune. Notice a longing for cozy safety but expect the headlines to show defensive saber-rattling.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12: The morning is edgy as Mercury forms a quincunx with Uranus. Get centered before picking up any power tools. Stay loose and ready to juggle and adjust. Tonight, we may need to cry into our beer or find another emotional release as the moon opposes Pluto and Saturn. Let the feelings flow.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13: Contemplate and cuddle this morning as the moon opposes serious Saturn. Honor responsibilities of the heart before checking in with household chores. Tempers could develop teeth around dinner time. The mood mellows later on, if we give one another needed positive attention, as the moon enters Leo.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14: Let people express. Look for the truth in the story. They may be covering deeper feelings with a lighter performance as the sun trines Pluto under a creative Leo moon. Let’s be honest with ourselves when no one is looking and make sure our actions are on target.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15: Notice emotional or creative restlessness; look at the mistakes or limitations of a candidate or lover, but don’t get nit-picky about an element of the past as Venus squares restless Uranus under a critical-thinking Virgo moon. Take a fresh approach, but be honest about the emotional source of restlessness.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16: Prepare for tomorrow’s new moon in Virgo with careful inventories of self and life. Assess fair and square rather than just list all the worries. Notice what’s working as well as what needs improvement. Take that same approach to the project at hand, but don’t ask the heart to make logical sense in the process.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17: The new moon is in Virgo early this morning and encourages healthy sorting. Make a fresh start at some important nexus, then get to work on it as the sun trines industrious Saturn. Do more and say less. Express critical comments to others sparingly; let them do their own inventories. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
