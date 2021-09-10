POIGNANCY WITH A PUNCH: The stars loan us extra competence this week but add some broody undertones. We may need to face things we don’t want to face, but let’s not catastrophize as the sun opposes confusing Neptune, which can both distort our perceptions and help us find a helpful vision.
The weekend begins in a melancholic mood, introspective with occasional clouds of resentment as the moon and Venus both enter suspicious, deep-feeling Scorpio. Take a moment to honor tough memories and recent losses.
On Sunday, the moon enters Sagittarius and brings us back to the present moment. It also encourages us to be honest with one another and cavort in the wild and connect to the season. Venus in Scorpio for the next few weeks keeps our emotions running in a deep river, strong and self-protective, but we may not want to talk about it all.
Midweek an ambitious Capricorn moon encourages us to hurry up and get back to work, but we can’t quite see where we’re going as the sun perfects that opposition to inspiring but obfuscating Neptune. Mars enters less edgy and more equivocal Libra, which can soften our sharpness but leave us less certain.
The week ends on a thoughtful note and encourages us to look at our role in our family, our community, our teams; to notice where we keep ourselves at a distance or where we get over involved; and to ask whether those patterns serve us as the sun trines Pluto under an objective Aquarius moon.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10: We can be difficult and feel righteous in a flawed response to some unsettling thoughts while the moon and Venus both enter suspicious Scorpio. Or we can use this energy to concentrate, find purpose, and appreciate our precious life.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11: Layers of feelings can either poke an old wound or help us heal as that Scorpio moon trines Neptune. Whether we’re looking through a political or personal lens, we can become painfully aware of regrets. Sit with compassion for all involved.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12: Take a breather, spend time with animals, children, or the wide green world, and don’t try to get too much done as the moon enters peripatetic Sagittarius. Wandering and wondering are good for the soul.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13: The Sagittarius moon encourages us to speak the truth, but we may not know what that is as the sun opposes Neptune and can misinform accidentally. Confirm all facts. Enthusiastically engage any creative project. On everything else, proceed only where the next step is clear.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14: The moon enters industrious Capricorn and cranks up our ambition, but we still need to stay aware as circumstances are in flux. Even though we want a practical answer, our spiritual practice or personal philosophy can provide a necessary overview to make it through. Mars enters Libra tonight and softens our brittleness.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15: Mars in Libra helps us work together with more comfort under stress but encourages battle over anything that feels out-of-whack. We may feel pressured to close one door so another can open as the moon conjuncts Pluto, but that may be an illusion. Ask questions first.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16: As the mists begin to clear, personal issues may feel more settled. The general attitude can be overly earnest, and anxiety can prompt us to give unwanted advice. Encourage first, offer opinions only if requested. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
