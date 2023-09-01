Labor Day is the industrious Virgo holiday which celebrates our hard work by giving us one last summer’s weekend to play before autumn’s responsibilities kick in. This weekend the sun and Mercury in competent Virgo encourage work and chores, but six planets in retrograde asked us to slow down, catch up with the past, review, and savor our friendships instead.
Uranus turned retrograde last week, and Jupiter retrogrades this week just as Venus turns direct. This planetary swirling of the energies can leave us discombobulated, as if a storm just went by. Life can bring a series of small mishaps or unexpected demands which need juggling. Take another week to catch up and reorganize; momentum won’t build until after Mercury turns direct on September 15.
This Virgo energy also asks us to sort the seeds of our lives, decide what we want to compost, consume now, or save for future plantings. Take on this metaphor; sort out closets, freezers, our political slate, and personal habits. Compost what is no longer needed and create room for future sprouts.
Over the weekend the Aries moon calls for a break in routine. We just need to add patience and roll with any logistical difficulties as Mars quincunxes Saturn. We need our creature comforts to relax and get grounded on Sunday and Monday as the moon enters earthy Taurus. Midweek the Gemini moon starts the conversation and helps us reconnect.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1: An Aries moon speeds us up while Mars quincunxes Saturn and throws logistical tweaks in the way. Let’s pace ourselves and prioritize safety. Watch for irritations midday as the moon opposes Mars, work through logistical snafus, and clear the ground for a restful weekend. Tonight, laugh together and break tension and routine.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2: A heartfelt day as the Aries moon trines Venus in the morning. Our opinions are strong, but hearts are open. Don’t push. Let go of plans and make room for spontaneity; stay in the moment and be present to one another.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3: Enjoy brunch as the moon enters earthy Taurus and encourages the grounding power of comfort. Meander; the journey — not the goal — will be the point. The mood is stubborn; we need gentle acceptance and not an effort to change our minds. Share honest, undemanding affection. Everybody’s heart could use nurturing as Venus turns direct.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4: Optimism, pessimism — the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Notice the worst-case scenario and look for the best as mental Mercury trines expansive Jupiter while Jupiter retrogrades. Contemplate the difference between freedom and privilege, two ends of the Jupiter spectrum.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5: We’re ready to shift gears this morning under a change inducing moon-Uranus conjunction. Take the lay of the land this morning and assess urgent needs; instigate planning conversations this afternoon as the moon enters verbal Gemini and squares Saturn. Don’t get hung up on details; just establish the first step.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6: Look for a revelation, honesty, a fresh understanding as Mercury conjuncts the sun, but know a second, balancing chapter could arrive as this aspect repeats in mid-October. Notice new battle lines or points of contention, but do not harden behind these lines; strategize instead.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7: Make overtures at school; our friend group enlarges as the sun trines expansive Jupiter under a talkative, nervy Gemini moon. Do not laugh at another, but laugh with them and keep the point of connection a positive goal. Evening quiets as the moon enters cozy Cancer; let people retreat to their shell with blessings. ◀