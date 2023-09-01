Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Labor Day is the industrious Virgo holiday which celebrates our hard work by giving us one last summer’s weekend to play before autumn’s responsibilities kick in. This weekend the sun and Mercury in competent Virgo encourage work and chores, but six planets in retrograde asked us to slow down, catch up with the past, review, and savor our friendships instead.

Uranus turned retrograde last week, and Jupiter retrogrades this week just as Venus turns direct. This planetary swirling of the energies can leave us discombobulated, as if a storm just went by. Life can bring a series of small mishaps or unexpected demands which need juggling. Take another week to catch up and reorganize; momentum won’t build until after Mercury turns direct on September 15.

This Virgo energy also asks us to sort the seeds of our lives, decide what we want to compost, consume now, or save for future plantings. Take on this metaphor; sort out closets, freezers, our political slate, and personal habits. Compost what is no longer needed and create room for future sprouts.

Recommended for you