Relationships move toward the front burner this week. Saturday brings a new moon in Libra. The energizing sun, friendly moon, Venus, and verbal Mercury are already in Libra, and Mars joins them on Thursday.
Libra is the sign of the balancing scales and talks about the relationship of equals. This weekend’s new moon in Libra is a good time to start a new cycle in our relationships, so let’s think about what we’d like to initiate. Let’s look at romantic partners with fresh eyes. Pour buckets of gratitude on all friendships.
If we feel lonely, let’s investigate how we can bring in new people. We need to be ready to meet people where they are. Start a new pattern to support a fair and equitable society everywhere. With this Libra lineup, everyone is unusually sensitive to rough edges, harsh words, or unfairness.
On Friday, a Virgo moon asks us to finish up the week with a burst of efficiency. The weekend is sweet and romantic, and our energy levels may wobble from lazy to inspired. Use that new moon in Libra on Saturday for new beginnings. Edginess returns on Monday as the moon enters focused Scorpio.
Throughout the rest of the week, we can see hidden things come to light. Keep an eye out for sometimes uncomfortable surprises as Pluto, which has appeared retrograde since late April, now turns direct.
Wednesday and Thursday can bring fresh honesty and an impatience to travel. Let’s just keep an eye on safety in the process; the impatience can make people skip steps or forget safety procedures as the moon enters exploratory Sagittarius. Mobile Mercury challenges impatient Mars.
Friday, Sept. 27: The mood is busy if a bit neurotic. An industrious Virgo moon opposes confusing Neptune, and we can procrastinate because we’re worried that we’re not going to do it right. Focus is easier in the afternoon. We can get caught up in our favorite daydreams or imaginary concerns. We are brought back to the present tonight.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Work with Venus today. Begin a new chapter of love or friendship, put together a new look, and bring art into the house under the new moon in Libra. We’re ready for change, so let’s find it together.
Sunday, Sept. 29: Sweetness lingers this morning. Stay in the present with relationships; rather than try to maneuver them into a specific future, enjoy a moment of connection. Afternoon grows more serious as the moon squares Pluto and some unfinished business calls for attention.
Monday, Sept. 30: It’s a dark and stormy morning, or at least it may feel like that on the inside, as the moon enters Scorpio and Venus squares Pluto. Some strong attachment may need to be released. An emotional undertow needs to be dealt with directly. Step carefully around obsessive people and watch where the imagination goes; tap into what brings balance inside and out.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Today, emotions are still blustery, but we have more imagination for creative and pragmatic solutions. Appreciate connection, but honor boundaries completely.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: The mood is outspoken, impatient, and generally positive if slightly accident-prone under the restless Sagittarius moon and as verbal Mercury challenges feisty Mars. Look for truth beginning to surface, but be wary of a partial truth used to hurt feelings.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Something hidden now comes to light. Mysteries pique our curiosity, and our focus sharpens. The afternoon is more upbeat than the morning. ◀
