Accountability is the name of the game this week. Both Saturn and Pluto recently turned direct after long retrogrades, which brought new theories, plots, and machinations out into the open. The planets ask us to take stock of our responsibilities and hold people accountable for theirs.
Our feelings have been more curious and suspicious since Mercury entered Scorpio last week; they deepen further as Venus enters Scorpio on Tuesday. The Scorpio energy can bring out our brilliance but also bring out our personal and political biases. We’ll tend to see things from a specific point of view rather than try to find what’s fair and beautiful unless we check facts and let verified information change our minds.
It will help to review our responsibilities now because Mercury appears to slow down and turn retrograde on Halloween. If we get organized, we can use November to complete our projects.
We can easily stay on task under a competent Capricorn moon this Friday and Saturday. Our mood becomes more sociable on Sunday and Monday under an Aquarian moon, but we may need to repeatedly process politics and group dynamics.
Early next week can bring upsetting or conflicting information as verbal Mercury opposes unsettling Uranus. Let’s keep the brain from going down unproductive rabbit holes. Schedule in extra time for snafus as tech equipment grows poltergeists. It may be hard to build agreements or to get organized in this unsettled climate, but what we build now can be strong and sturdy.
Midweek, the mood turns more emotional. We may grow more sensitive in the best and worst of ways as Venus joins Mercury in Scorpio.
Friday, Oct. 4: Coordinate with allies and build momentum on this competent morning under a pragmatic Capricorn moon. If conflicting information arrives, let the dust settle before acting. Tonight, enjoy a good movie or dip into a creative process to calm the spinning brain.
Saturday, Oct. 5: An irritable undercurrent makes it easier to work than to sit; take out impatience on winterizing chores. Notice a stubborn undercurrent: When people square off, they will tend to stay squared off. Good conversation provokes deep debate tonight.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Concerns emerge as the moon conjuncts Pluto. Watch a tendency to second-guess; let the past be past, and work on good future decisions. After dinner, the moon enters more sociable Aquarius.
Monday, Oct. 7: Unexpected information can shock us as Mercury opposes Uranus this morning. Keep the schedule loose to accommodate unexpected changes. Don’t let the mind wander to unproductive corners. Organizing may be a challenge this afternoon, but it can produce solid results.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: An outgoing sun-moon trine helps us connect. News buzzes and communication sings. Our feelings strengthen as the day progresses and Venus enters Scorpio; watch a tendency to sulk when things don’t go easily. If anger arises, handle it carefully but honestly tonight.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Inspire rather than push as the Pisces moon brings out both our territoriality and our poetic sensibilities. Find positive ways to be sensitive; notice the beauty of the season or a person’s kindness. Trust aesthetic taste; see the beauty and bring it in.
Thursday, Oct. 10: It’d be good to talk about our feelings, but they may swirl below the verbal level as the Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune. Laughter or tears may come for no particular reason as we swim in this emotional soup; harshness gets a scorpion’s sting. Treasure one another’s sensitivity rather than take advantage of it. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.