Mercury turns retrograde on Halloween. It has already begun to slow down and enter its shadow, the part of the zodiac through which it will bunny hop. Rapid-moving Mercury, instead of spending its usual three weeks in a sign, will spend 10 weeks in Scorpio.
Start Mercury retrograde survival skills early this month. If there’s tension, check for misunderstandings. Pay extra attention to important communications, and make sure they get where they’re supposed to go. Mercury in Scorpio brings out our inner detective. Notice extra vitriol in the headlines, and think carefully before participating. Use that Scorpio perceptiveness to look into the real heart of the matter.
Communication lines are busy on Friday under a talkative Gemini moon. Share thoughts, meet, and get paperwork in order. Over the weekend, a more introspective, cozy Cancer moon turns thoughts inward and toward work in our homes. Take time alone or have conversations that get to the root of the matter as Mercury sextiles intense Pluto. Our curious detective nature could ferret out missing objects or hidden information.
Early next week, the mood is more imaginative as Venus trines creative and confusing Neptune under a Leo moon. It could also instigate some clashing egos. On one side, we can see dueling efforts to upstage one another; on the other, we can appreciate life as performance art.
On Wednesday feel a change in the astrological weather from relatively outgoing to thoughtfully introverted as the sun enters focused Scorpio. The moon enters mercurial Virgo; it’s a good time to time to launch a self-improvement project.
Friday, Oct. 18: After a fuzzy-headed morning, we’ll be ready to juggle differing threads by midday. Begin to clear the decks, catch up with paperwork, and make sure information is where it needs to be. Tonight, converse with strangers while the talkative Gemini moon trines the sun.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Tend to the home front under a Cancer moon. The planets suggest breakfast in bed, then home improvement projects. If people need to talk while mental Mercury sextiles Pluto, nurture openness but respect boundaries. Look for hidden things; enjoy life’s mysteries.
Sunday, Oct. 20: Refill the wells with comfort, be with familiar people and places, and enjoy comfort foods as Venus sextiles traditional Saturn. Trust issues from the past arise, but we have an opportunity to change that dynamic in the present moment.
Monday, Oct. 21: We want to be recognized as Venus trines imaginative Neptune under an outgoing Leo moon. Beloveds need to be noticed. This mood can play out as grandstanding in the public eye, but it’s just an honest need for warmth at home.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Morning can bring some socially awkward moments as our inner extrovert and introvert play tug-of-war. Don’t take others’ gruffness personally, but also don’t give positive feedback for attention-getting habits. Evening eases as the moon trines Jupiter and brings odd notes of hope.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: The sun enters moody Scorpio and the moon enters Virgo, which turns our thoughts inward, hones our critical edge, and deepens our focus. A morbid streak brings our attention to worst-case scenarios during the day. Brainstorm solutions tonight.
Thursday, Oct. 24 There’s a lot to do, but an underlying nervousness or self-doubt can make it hard to put everything together into cohesive progress. Tonight, though humor can be dark and pointed, empathetic camaraderie goes a long way. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
