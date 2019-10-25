It’s a haunting week as we head toward Halloween, Samhain, and Day of the Dead. With the sun, mental Mercury, and heart-centered Venus now in deep Scorpio, our hearts and minds are brought to the far side of the veil. Mercury slows down to turn retrograde on Thursday, so our thoughts begin to walk with the people we’ve known, loved, and let go of.
Almost every culture has a version of this holiday in Scorpio season, a time to remember those who have gone before. It’s also time to make friends with death before winter kicks in, because you never know who’s going to make it through. (Scorpio gets morbid like that.) But the veil we want to pierce might be the veil that hides truth, mysteries, and self-knowledge. Scorpio wants to know all.
Friday morning, we may be filled with memories of times past or a desire for a deeper present as Venus sextiles intense Pluto and the moon enters sociable Libra. Over the weekend, let’s balance time alone with time together: The Scorpio lineup encourages solitude while the Libra moon needs connection. We can’t always do what we want with a sometimes-frustrating Mars-Saturn square, but we can enjoy companionship while we tend to the chores. A new moon in Scorpio on Sunday night can help us dive into the mysteries and honor those who have passed.
On Monday morning, we may feel ready to make surgical decisions; we want to make change happen as the sun opposes Uranus. On Wednesday, our emotions are played like a symphony as the Scorpio moon conjuncts Venus and Mercury. Let it be a beautiful tune. We may have less patience (and need more) toward the end of the week as Mercury prepares to turn retrograde on Halloween under the restless Sagittarius moon.
Friday, Oct. 25: Practical details and a Virgo moon pull us in one direction; inspiring memories pull us in another. Tonight, we can make friends by remembering together and telling old stories.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Engage in intelligent conversation this morning. Take action this afternoon as the Libra moon conjuncts Mars, whether that’s moving a woodpile or staging a protest. The evening is sociable with strange undertones.
Sunday, Oct. 27: After a sociable morning the moon enters Scorpio and conjuncts the sun, bringing a powerful time to set a boundary or set off on a journey of self-discovery. Tell ghost stories and explore the mysteries. If a fight starts now, it will last — so if someone gets snarky, step away rather than engage the argument.
Monday, Oct. 28: We’ll put up with no guff and are ready to cut out what needs to be cut. That new moon in Scorpio encourages us to make the changes needed to start a new cycle. Watch out for manipulative energies; don’t play with jealousy or other strong emotions.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: A softer mood encourages us this morning as the moon conjuncts Venus and Mercury. We’ll respond with that scorpion’s sting if we feel taken advantage of. Later, as the moon enters Sagittarius, it might inspire dangerous sentences that begin “to be honest.”
Wednesday, Oct. 30: We might feel stuck in a game of tetherball: The Sagittarius moon has us running around while a stationary Mercury fetters us. The faster we run, the less will get done. Tonight, a sillier mood encourages good Halloween parties.
Thursday, Oct. 31: It’s a good day for wandering the neighborhood and wearing strange costumes under a flexible Sagittarius moon. Keep the schedules loose, directions clear, and backup plans in place. We take our Halloween more seriously tonight as Mercury retrogrades and the moon enters competent Capricorn. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
