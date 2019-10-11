A full moon in Aries can bring a hot and cold weekend: We can light sparks with one another, fire up the revolution, or just get a little hot under the collar. Next week’s aspects can cool down the heat with determination, whether it’s a lawsuit or a new relationship. Instigate thoughtfully.
Friday begins under a softer Pisces moon. We might use some alone time. Mental Mercury and emotional Venus are now in focused Scorpio, which both helps us focus and leaves us more easily overloaded by worldly events. We’ll tend not to start a conversation unless we want to speak of it in a distant and abstract way.
We need to watch that Scorpio tendency to look under the rocks and hold on to our worries and concerns. Under this Scorpio influence, we won’t forget easily and we want to hold people accountable.
The moon enters Aries late on Friday night and sparks rebellion, but our definition of rebellion can be personal. Is it a wild night on the town or protest in the streets? We’ll want to go our own way.
On Monday, the mood gets steadier and more serious as the moon enters grounded Taurus while the sun squares serious Pluto. This could bring up any issues of territoriality or possessiveness and may trigger some controlling move. We may have to lean in on our own discipline to bring our focus back to the task.
Midweek, the planets inspire less struggle and more imagination as mental Mercury trines creative Neptune. On Wednesday and Thursday, a moon in verbal Gemini energizes our anxieties but also brings a twinkle to our senses of humor.
Friday, Oct. 11: On this slow but emotional morning, our life swirls in place. Avoid unnecessary decisions: Just absorb information and let the soul catch up. Momentum picks up toward the end of the day and into the evening as the moon enters Aries.
Saturday, Oct. 12: Contrariness runs strong this morning as the ornery Aries moon opposes friendly Mars in Libra. While we may be perfectly willing to fight for what’s fair, we could be really uncomfortable with personal confrontations. If a strong emotional impulse runs through, breathe deeply, let the dust settle, and see what’s really needed.
Sunday, Oct. 13: That enthusiastic, innovative contrariness persists as the moon waxes full in Aries this afternoon and brings out our inner adolescents. Don’t make us choose between connection and listening to the inner voice, because the inner voice wins. Explosive situations amp up, and so does enthusiasm for positive experiences.
Monday, Oct. 14: A thoughtful sanity helps us get back to work as the moon enters grounded Taurus. Take a steady and considered approach, forgive people if they just have to chew on things and don’t take our words for granted. Keep at it and get work done.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: We may feel softer and more imaginative but also more easily overwhelmed as Mercury trines sensitive Neptune. Let our imaginations provide alternatives that logic can’t find. Compassion furthers.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Work hard this morning as the focus disburses this afternoon. Later on, prioritize connection, assurance, and understanding; efficiency is inefficient at the moment. Conversational debates improve tonight as the moon enters talkative Gemini.
Thursday, Oct. 17: An event can hit us sideways or tweak an old sore point this morning and inspire us to take action this afternoon as the moon trines active Mars. Don’t be unnecessarily irascible, and choose to set clean boundaries in ways that actually feel productive.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
