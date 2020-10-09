Batten down the hatches, and stay cool and collected. Be ready to tie yourself to the mast if the storm picks up. During this tricky week, which may just be mildly irritating for some and energizing for others, we could see some real snafus.
Mercury, the arbiter of communication, is now in Mars-ruled Scorpio, where it imparts investigative brilliance and leaves us with our stingers always ready. This week, Mercury opposes erratic Uranus, which both electrifies our thinking and makes us more obsessive. Mercury retrogrades on Tuesday, and so all things mercurial can get glitchy. We could have very little patience this week unless we consciously make it a practice.
To magnify this strong torque of will, Mars in feisty Aries forms an exact square to Pluto this week, pushing people to muscle each other about. Be careful out there. Easy does it.
Luckily, the sun is in peace-loving Libra, which helps us find a kindly interface if we reach for it. Mercury is softened by a sextile to Venus early in the week, and Jupiter sextiles Neptune midweek, which can help us find our spiritual resources and a hint of optimism.
On Friday, the mood can be unusually defensive and edgy. Be kind. Over the weekend, Venus trines Uranus and can give us a more creative outlet for that intense energy. Clear the decks on Monday, and move with grace on Tuesday, as Mercury turns retrograde while the sun opposes Mars. Find deep clues into the character of others over the weekend.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9: The mood is cranky, crabby, and efficient. Watch for stormy weather and strong personalities this morning as Mars squares Pluto under a self-protective Cancer moon. Don’t get distracted by interpersonal drama. It’s good to clear the decks. Work therapy evens tempers.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10: Emotions run high as the moon opposes Pluto this morning, but by midday Venus trines Uranus and calls up our capacity to connect, create, and enjoy. Work on winterizing projects. The mood revs up tonight as the moon enters Leo. Many people become desperate for some socialization. Just be sure to do it safely.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11: The mood favors magnified feelings and radical acts of generosity as the sun squares Jupiter and forms a quincunx with Neptune. Get more centered in a crazy week by being a bit self- indulgent. Communication can get a little wobbly during the day. Watch the stubborn, snappy comments.
MONDAY, OCT. 12: Two optimistic aspects help in a very tough week: Jupiter forms a friendly sextile to Neptune as Mercury sextiles Venus. Use that transient optimism to strengthen connections and accomplish something fruitful; the mood can get stormy tomorrow.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13: Morning lingers in a positive vein, but the psyche’s winds can pick up as the day progresses. Mercury is in retrograde while the sun opposes Mars. Put safety first; when in doubt, sit down and don’t say it.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14: Time to begin those Mercury retrograde skills: confirm all conversations, check what you thought you heard, check the calendar, and schedule often. We can make some real progress on old projects. Breathe and take care of one another tonight as the moon heads into relational Libra. Concerns can sit heavily tonight.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15: A moment of endings and beginnings occurs as the sun squares Pluto. We may either jointly mourn or find that some old loss is triggered. Just feel those feelings and walk one another through. Watch out for strange power plays just when people feel vulnerable. Practice kindness and more kindness. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
