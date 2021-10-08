Where do we want the rainbow to end? It’s important that we develop a clear image of our goal for the next few weeks, then stay flexible about our means of accomplishing them. This will help us stay on track even as we deal with mood swings, distractions, and important side agenda as Mercury goes retrograde and the sun, Mars, and Mercury all conjunct in Libra. We can make progress if we’re willing to stay flexible and notice sparks of humor through dark clouds and technical snafus.
The weekend begins decisively indecisive with Mercury, the sun, and Mars close together in equitable and equivocal Libra. It’s easier to know what we don’t want rather than what we do which can make it hard to get agreement on any major legislation or family decision.
On a pleasant day in the autumnal sunshine, all is well. Otherwise, it’s easy to think of what could go wrong or where inadequacies lie. The answer to our current problems may be found in connections from the past, hidden projects, uncovered roots of the problem, or recovered lost items and ideas.
After an intense and focused Scorpio moon on Friday, a lighter-hearted, more peripatetic Sagittarius moon over the weekend encourages us to engage with the natural world in all its fall glory, though it may be easier to deal with the squirrels and dogs than difficult people. Plans may change Monday as Mercury forms a challenging, potentially anxiety-producing quincunx to Uranus, yet this aspect can help us adapt.
Prioritize friendships and alliances midweek. Work that social media and other collaborations as Venus sextile Saturn on Wednesday and the moon enters collaborative Aquarius.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8: Expect conflicting social needs, a desire for connection alternating with feeling fed up with humankind or craving a change as the sun and Mars conjunct under irascible Scorpio moon. Our moods may syncopate with others, rather than coincide, and we will need humorous patience. Around dinner, drop petty differences and share a moment as the moon trines Neptune.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9: The mood is more upbeat and outgoing — if easily interrupted — under a peripatetic Sagittarius moon. Midday a series of minor irritating aspects can trip us up. Honesty furthers, just make it kind; think before speaking as Mercury conjuncts Mars. Evening eases and stabilizes.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10: Important and pleasant conversations can help clarify this morning as the moon sextiles Mercury, Mars, and the sun. Saturn turns direct this afternoon. Although there may be differences in opinion around who’s in charge and what is foundational, our path clarifies it.
MONDAY, OCT. 11: An industrious Capricorn moon calls us back to work, just don’t become controlling under stress. Prioritize organization. Manage anxiety and communication glitches as Mercury quincunxes Uranus.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12: Engage new chapters and work on the foundations for future success but stay flexible about how that’s going to happen. Near dinner time, the conversation could get more challenging; opinions strengthen as the moon squares Mars. Walk it out rather than wrestle.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13: Deal with matters of trust this morning, be reliable, and fulfill important obligations as Venus sextiles Saturn. Then turn the vision outwards and take the pulse of the team as the moon enters Aquarius. Watch for water damage, spillage, and let tears flow if needed without trying to figure out the story.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14: Check in on responsibilities to the larger community as the moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius this morning. Nurture connections midday, then look around to see which plans need adjustment this afternoon as the moon squares Uranus.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.