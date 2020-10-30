It’s interesting that America chooses to vote a few days after Halloween, Samhain, and the Day of the Dead — all sun in Scorpio holidays which help us make our peace with ancestors, dance with our fears, and feed sweets to the future. We get to review our past and face our fears before the long winter, or the long elected term ahead.
On that scary note, in this unusual year, we will need a path to safe mischief as Halloween begins with an early morning full moon in Taurus conjunct Uranus.
With Mercury pivoting to turn direct on election day, we’ll be holding our breath and waiting. Results may be delayed, technical snafus are probable, but Mercury square Saturn guarantees that everybody is watching .
On Friday, a restless Aries moon helps us see difficulties and makes us want to do something about them. Later in the day, the mood softens and grows more stubborn as the moon enters earthy Taurus, but that moon can also make candy taste extra delicious. The moon waxes full Friday night, peaking Saturday morning. Uranus will conjunct the moon, and oppose the sun on Saturday, which brings a strong urge for mischief, and can help us break with traditions to invent new holiday rituals.
Sunday through Tuesday, the conversation intensifies and deepens as the moon enters verbal Gemini and Mercury squares Saturn. The exciting buzz drops on Wednesday as the moon enters domestic Cancer and insists we catch up with our feelings and our personal life.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30: Overnight, restlessness or problems can leave people cranky. Feelings can trip our tongue as the moon opposes Mercury. A restless wandering takes us through midday; time to connect to the season and hold on to one another. Think comfort and reassurance. Tonight: engage in safe mischief.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31: All the spooky Halloween aspects happen early as the full moon conjuncts Uranus and can throw us a real wildcard. We desperately want to know that everything will work out all right because that Taurus full moon wants security and safety. But as that moon conjuncts erratic Uranus, anything could happen.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1: As Mercury squares Saturn, it’s easy to get depressed, but it’s also a powerful combination to help us use our mind and make things work. Let’s promise that we’ll work towards a better world, whatever happens. Magic can happen, if we hold that intent.
MONDAY, NOV. 2: Hurry up and wait; news pours in fast and furious when the moon is in verbal Gemini as Mercury appears to hold still. Remember our hopes and fears may feel intense, but are not necessarily the truth. Keep the mind busy and put imagination to good use.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3: Mercury turns direct today at 10:49 a.m., as the moon squares confusing Neptune. Our mantra in the middle of the day will be this truth: We don’t know. Many words spin, but few of them can mean anything until the dust settles. Information arrives after 4 p.m. We have some hints of changes to come as Venus quincunx Uranus tonight.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4: Correct misperceptions, fix mistakes, and begin to pick up the loose threads of daily life as Mercury turns forward, though it may take a while for the dust to settle. The moon enters Cancer this afternoon, offers an emotional release, and encourages us to take care of ourselves and our beloveds.
THURSDAY, NOV. 5: We may want to start a fight but won’t want anybody else to. Our defenses run high as Mars squares the Cancer moon, though some of it may just be nervous exhaustion. Rest, and let people’s feathers settle. Return to matters of the heart, spirit, and creative process ◀.
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
