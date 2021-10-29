MAKE THIS A HEALING HALLOWEEN. After a festive Friday under a costume-approving Leo moon, the weekend quiets down as the moon enters Virgo. We still want our time with our alter egos, time in our costumes, or with our seasonal spirit as Mercury quincunxes Neptune over the weekend but may feel more subdued than usual.
Halloween is the peak of Scorpio season, when the veils thin between the worlds and we walk with ghosts, whether they feel real or are just echoes of memory. This year those spirits may feel unusually close as Mercury squares Pluto for the third time since September and as Mars and Mercury enter Scorpio.
Recent losses ache, and we want evidence for our suspicions and resolution of our mysteries.
On Sunday that Virgo moon encourages us to do some healing work, to clean our closets both metaphorically and literally. Emotions come to the forefront Monday .
The week ends on a new moon in Scorpio, a chance for both an ending of one cycle and the crack of dawn of a new one.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29: Pay attention to changes in the work flow this morning. Later, enjoy a festive moment. Expect some ego issues and a tad of dramatic flair with great costumes as the Leo moon opposes Jupiter.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30: Morning can be grumpy or ask us to deal with old self-doubts, responsibilities, or resentments as the sun squares Saturn and Mars enters Scorpio. We can easily feel depressed about the woes of the world unless we look for evidence of healing. Keep it safe, magical, and watch for inebriated drivers as Mercury quincunxes Neptune tonight.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31: Halloween can take us on a creative journey through uncomfortable places early on, through a shift midday where we break routine and seek a fresh perspective, to a sense of liberation, release, or hope as Mercury trines Jupiter tonight.
MONDAY, NOV. 1: Healing continues on this All Souls’ Day as the sun quincunxes Chiron, whether we’re dealing with a recent personal or professional loss. Don’t expect a dramatic healing; look for subtle shifts as Mercury squares Pluto. Hold hands and support one another as the moon enters Libra tonight.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2: We shift back and forth between feeling and releasing old patterns and noticing hints of new ones approaching. Find steadiness in the routines of life and the friendly human interactions. Repay kindness with kindness.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3: Reconnect with old friends or work contacts to complete unfinished business or share feelings which should have been shared long ago. Speak from the heart midday as the moon conjuncts Mercury in Libra. Wits and moods sharpen as the moon enters Scorpio and conjuncts Mars tonight. Watch an obsession over old wrongs; let them go.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4: This morning, quiet the thoughts and drop deep within. Clear out the dregs of old emotions and look at fears and worries straight on without building stories around them. Repair plumbing problems, problems in the basement, anything underground both metaphorical and actual. The new moon in Scorpio at 3:14 p.m. marks a turning point. One chapter ends and a new one begins as the moon and sun oppose Uranus later on. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
