The light shifts toward autumn, and the sun just entered focused Scorpio — creating the time of year when we face our fears for the long winter ahead. It’s time to look deep within our souls and our culture.
Investigation is essential now because it’s hard to figure out what’s really going on. Mercury retrogrades until Election Day, and Mars retrogrades until mid-November. These two planets can complicate our lives. Retrograde Mars in fiery Aries can help us get going, but when a fire starts it can burn hot.
These retrograde planets ask us to review everything we’ve done over the year. Pluto, now direct, recently retrograded back to where it was last January. A new chapter begins in the new year, but right now we’re reviewing that last chapter.
Friday begins under a sociable Aquarius moon. People can show their true colors through unexpected moves. Lean into familiar circumstances on Saturday as Venus trines Saturn; it can help with ambient autumnal melancholia. On Sunday, the mood is emotional and subjective as the sun conjuncts Mercury under a sensitive Pisces moon.
The energy shifts on Tuesday as Mercury retrogrades back into Libra, and Venus proceeds into Libra. Together, they soften our stubbornness and increase our search for fairness. On Wednesday, our fierceness sharpens as the moon enters Aries; we’ll be ready to make things happen.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23: The mood is cheerfully stubborn. We may be open to new ideas but won’t be interested in having our opinions challenged as the Aquarius moon squares the sun and Uranus. Let’s deal with what’s on our plates and hold, rather than push, the ground.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24: We could use a real break today. Healing comes from doing familiar, tried-and-true autumn habits. We may miss trips to the cider mill or pumpkin patch, but we can still engage in some familiar comfort as Venus forms a supportive but maudlin trine to Saturn. Check in on elders and old friends.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25: Morning may be good for pleasant walks or errands. Feelings well up by midday as the sun conjuncts Mercury under a sensitive Pisces moon. A good cry might be cathartic. Stay present and let the feelings flow rather than trying to find a story to go with it. Unusual sensitivities offer clues as to what’s going on underneath the surface, but it’s hard to gauge proportion and future outcomes now.
MONDAY, OCT. 26: On this squishy and ineffective Monday, we can make necessary adjustments, fine-tune, and edit, but keep other expectations reasonable. Hug that inner heart, validate one another’s feelings, and empathize with the larger world.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27: Morning can be creative and intuitive. Watch for sloppy boundaries as the moon conjuncts Neptune. Look for potentially hopeful new solutions to long-standing issues as the moon sextiles Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn. Our perspective shifts tonight as Mercury and Venus enter Libra.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28: There are conflicting feelings. The moon in Aries calls us to debate, but the Libra planets would rather avoid conflict; watch people make accusations and then disappear. Let’s not take the bait. Speak instead to the heart, which wants to heal.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29: Watch the headlines sizzle. Find something constructive to start as the moon conjuncts Mars in Aries. Impulse control is low, reaction time quick. Count to five before reacting. Let’s be honest about how we feel, then manage the situation. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
