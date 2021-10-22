THE STARS ASK US TO PRIORITIZE balance, equilibrium, and fairness this week, especially when it’s challenging to do so. Mental Mercury in fair-minded Libra encourages us to straighten out all sorts of recent misunderstandings, miscommunications, and delays. Mars in Libra squares powerful Pluto this weekend and makes it difficult for us to cleanly and evenly express our needs and boundaries but encourages us to fight for what’s fair.
After a steady but stubborn Friday, the sun heads into Scorpio Friday night and turns our thoughts into words. People need to talk and kibitz over the weekend as the moon enters talkative Gemini. Interesting tidbits of information come through which can shift our thinking, and minor discomforts nudge us to make subtle improvements as Mercury challenges change-inducing Uranus.
Early next week emotions swirl and waft as the moon enters deep-diving Cancer, and Venus in Sagittarius squares Neptune. We may need a moment to escape, whether with a good book, to a tropical island, or a walk in the park. It can help to retreat to collect ourselves before we take some emotional risk. If our defenses feel easily triggered, we need to ask whether they serve us or cause more problems than they solve.
Even though we may be feeling a little touchy, our daily work can achieve a new organization. That sensitizing Venus-Neptune square may call for a moment out but also encourages us to now imaginatively brainstorm where we’re going next.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22: People may not want to start a fight, but they will dig in their heels under a steady but stubborn Taurus moon. Instead of squaring off, find practical solutions that work for all now and get theoretical about long-term goals later. Tonight we may grow both cynical and curious as the sun enters Scorpio.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23: Multitask and gossip as the moon enters verbal Gemini. Look for busy venues that don’t push personal boundaries, like farmers markets or social media, and find a place to listen to the community buzz. New connections conserve the future.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24: New information or anxiety nudge us to change plans as Mercury quincunxes Uranus, but we may need a bigger picture. Stay in the present moment and deal with what’s on the table right now. Let nerves settle before pursuing future concerns.
MONDAY, OCT. 25: Check in with the team and get everyone on the same page and moving forward this morning while the moon is still in communicative Gemini. People may slow down and sensitize as the moon enters emotional Cancer this afternoon. Be caring without being too over-solicitous. Respect boundaries.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26: Share odd dreams this morning. Our imagination works overtime and needs careful direction as Venus squares Neptune. Envision great things, empathize, write novels, or escape for a moment, but question any interpersonal assumptions.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27: Check in with people facing real crises. Look at worst-case scenarios as the touchy Cancer moon opposes Pluto midday. Make sure plans are in place and resources are noted, but do not assume this is reality. Now explore the best case.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28: Love may not mean having to say we’re sorry, but it may mean offering attention or helping in some unspectacular but necessary way — just when we’d rather share a grand gesture as the moon and Leo square Saturn. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.