The astrological conditions change fast this week as several planets change signs: Saturn turns direct after many months retrograde, there’s a partial solar eclipse, and the new moon in Scorpio sharpens our focus. Think where to steer the boat and be ready to run with the shifting winds.
The weekend begins sweet, nervy, and self-conscious, if anxiously preoccupied, with Mercury, Venus, and the sun in friendly Libra under an industrious if nervy Virgo moon. We can also overthink and second-guess ourselves in six directions and overflow with great ideas but find it difficult to stay focused unless we’re really excited about our work.
On Saturday the sun conjuncts Venus in Libra and starts a new cycle that encourages peace and beauty. The energy shifts on Sunday as both Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, bringing a more focused intensity.
On Tuesday an early morning Scorpio new moon-partial solar eclipse could precipitate events where it is visible in Europe and the Middle East. Eclipses shift stuck energy; if nothing is stuck, nothing happens. We can choose to use this astrological focus point like acupuncture to break up our resistance and focus on the future, but watch a sudden urge to walk out of a relationship or work. Honor feelings but see if a more moderate response would work first.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21: We can see the big picture; it could be beautiful, but it’s hard to stay focused as little details distract us like squirrels running past a dog. Let the details serve the bigger picture. Forgive wandering attention, laugh rather than feel guilty, and refocus. Evening calls for a break in routine.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22: If the morning feels nervy and full of doubts, relax and bring the imagination to beautiful possibilities as the moon opposes Neptune. The sun conjuncts Venus in Libra at 3:17 p.m. and encourages beautiful beginnings. Evening grows more sociable with hints about some project or relationship that could require commitment.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23: Halloween season begins as the sun and Venus enter Scorpio. The mood grows deeper, more internal, magical, more interested in pumpkin spice and strange costumes which allow us to socialize yet keep our privacy. Enjoy solitude and listen to the inner voices.
MONDAY, OCT. 24: Communicate intelligently as the waning moon conjuncts Venus in cooperative Libra. Make plans, get agreements, have meetings, find closure on projects. People may sound agreeable but still experience a change in perceptions since the last meeting; ask more probing questions and understand the shifting mood.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25: An early morning Scorpio new moon-solar eclipse ends one cycle and begins another. Watch the sarcastic comments and notice a strange combination of passion and emotional distance. Most will just feel focused — with a snarky attitude if interrupted — but a few erupt with suppressed feelings. Don’t trifle with feelings nor play with possessiveness.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26: The mood is contrary; tails twitch this morning, fed up with some limitation as the moon squares Saturn. This clears when we feel in control of our time and priorities. Avoid interrupting; let people brood and percolate midday and watch new decisions hatch.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27: We crave freedom — whether it’s the freedom to walk in the fall weather or to fight for rights around the globe — as the moon enters spacious Sagittarius and Jupiter enters Pisces. In response to some new revelation, we could be ready to cut bait when what’s needed is a small adjustment. Think it through. ◀