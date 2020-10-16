Keep calm and clear the mental fog. Reel that snappy comment back in and take a break rather than cut off a friendship. Mercury is now in intense Scorpio, retrograde until Nov. 3, and opposite erratic Uranus. How we think and communicate can get reactive and glitchy. Choose to check facts and think through consequences.
We don’t really have the patience for follies associated with Mercury in retrograde. Mars is also in retrograde and in impatient Aries. We have a certain disdain for missed messages and logistical delays, which are all more common with Mercury in retrograde. Just laugh at it all, commiserate with one another, and stay on target.
Confirmation bias runs strong with Mercury in Scorpio. We’ll tend to believe that which supports our opinions. Heart-centered Venus opposes confusing Neptune this week, which can lend confusion to feelings. This aspect calls us to take some time out of the fray.
It’s our job, both as citizens and as humans, to reduce our biases and look carefully at any new information. Validate feelings and repair misperceptions with all beloveds. Send out clear messages of support.
The moon heads into suspicious Scorpio on Saturday; find something productive to do rather than worry. Engage a fresh and humorous honesty under the Sagittarius moon on Monday. On Wednesday, we’re back at work under an industrious Capricorn moon. The week ends with pointed thoughtfulness as the sun enters Scorpio. Let’s make our point but also peer through the smokescreen and look for the heart of truth underneath.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16: It’s a day of endings and beginnings; remember what’s important. We may want to deal with conflicting needs as the new moon in peace-loving Libra opposes Mars and squares Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn. Tonight, the moon enters Scorpio, which brings a more serious mood.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17: Engage in self-care. The moon opposes Uranus and encourages us to make changes in our homes, homeland, and relationships. Opinions and feelings run strong, but our hearts are still open to understand and improve. Respond with safety and patience.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18: Our inner James Dean sneers and control issues spark as the Scorpio moon pumps up our attitude. The stars ask us to be mature, but don’t try to control others. Ambition, arguments, and accidents increase later on. Let’s feel that Scorpio attitude but keep our stingers quiet.
MONDAY, OCT. 19: Paradoxical feelings abound as Mercury opposes Uranus under a restless Sagittarius moon. Feel free to change minds but think through the consequences of new decisions. Expect conflict around women’s empowerment. Work around technical difficulties with creativity.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20: Humor helps, though quips can get rather pointed as the moon trines Mars. Before spouting off, ask if it’s kind and necessary. Truth can come in odd packages: listen while people reveal themselves, listen for clues that can clear up a conundrum or just clear the air.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21: The moon is more serious and heartfelt as Venus trines Pluto under an industrious Capricorn moon. Some memory or experience can crack our hearts open. Our work can ground us, so let’s do what needs to be done until mood settles.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22: We realize that we’re not playing now as the Capricorn moon conjuncts Pluto and Saturn and the sun enters Scorpio. Old motivations or Machiavellian intentions are exposed. Don’t underestimate the situation but don’t get lost in it either. Let’s own our priorities and stay on target. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
