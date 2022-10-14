Let’s be careful what we start this week as whatever we begin has a good chance to build solidly. A grand trine with heartfelt Venus, structural Saturn, and motivating Mars in communicative air signs encourages structure for our thoughts and beautiful foundations for work and love. It’s a good week to negotiate details or make personal overtures.
But not only good guys will use this opportunity; battles initiated these last few weeks will tend to escalate. Choose your battles carefully and know when to set clean, clear boundaries.
It’s been a busy, buzzy week; that grand trine in air signs helps us communicate but can wind up our nerves. We can see all the possibilities, including the possibility that everything could go wrong. Calm down this ambient anxiety to use this mental buzz in a more constructive way.
Because of this buzz it’s important to rest up over the weekend as a domestic Cancer moon calls us inward. Maybe we long for a little fall magic, a dash of extra pumpkin spice or toasted apple, or feel called to help those who have been pushed out of their homes by storm or war.
Midweek an extroverted Leo moon sparks fresh connections and can inspire real generosity. But watch for grandstanders who can’t resist the temptation to speak in unproductive hyperbole. Big global issues ramp up toward midweek and events can feel blown out of proportion, but the feeling is real as the sun squares Pluto. We need to protest what’s not working but take responsibility for our own happiness, health, and the next step forward.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14: Miraculous aspects kick in as Venus trines Saturn. We can just coast through the day or use the flowing aspects to deal with concerns that could use a little magic dust. Be careful with sharp words and sudden movements tonight as the moon opposes Mars.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15: Crabby beloveds may just be overextended and need room to recompose. Get cozy and take a break. Prioritize refilling the wells and connecting with people that matter as the moon enters domestic Cancer. If we take care of the home base we’ll have more energy next week.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16: Instead of spinning wheels and feeling we should be efficient, let’s kick back and relax. The world is in soft focus as the sun quincunxes Neptune and feeds our imagination and spiritual practice. If one needs to be practical, track details carefully.
MONDAY, OCT. 17: Don’t push others nor be pushed on this somewhat uncomfortable day as the sun, moon, and Pluto form a T-square. Discomfort can motivate us to just complain — which can be naturally cathartic — or we can choose to fix what can be fixed.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18: This could be a romantic, creative, or emotionally demanding day as Venus and Mars trine in communicative air signs under a melodramatic Leo moon. Please do not take beloveds for granted; express appreciation and affection. Use charisma for good and avoid those who use it for personal gain.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19: Watch out for unproductive mood swings as the sun squares Pluto. Take the world seriously but skip discouragement. Stand back and look to global and personal history for perspective on life’s bumpy trajectory, then support the turn of our moral arc toward justice and beauty.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20: We may have to edit, let go of a beloved item, or deal with a loss-incurring event as Venus squares Pluto. Honor that process but let poignancy turn the heart toward that which matters. Be brave and love anyway. Repair and progress as the moon enters Virgo midday.