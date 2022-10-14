Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Let’s be careful what we start this week as whatever we begin has a good chance to build solidly. A grand trine with heartfelt Venus, structural Saturn, and motivating Mars in communicative air signs encourages structure for our thoughts and beautiful foundations for work and love. It’s a good week to negotiate details or make personal overtures.

But not only good guys will use this opportunity; battles initiated these last few weeks will tend to escalate. Choose your battles carefully and know when to set clean, clear boundaries.

It’s been a busy, buzzy week; that grand trine in air signs helps us communicate but can wind up our nerves. We can see all the possibilities, including the possibility that everything could go wrong. Calm down this ambient anxiety to use this mental buzz in a more constructive way.

