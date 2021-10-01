This week may not go quite as planned. We can feel the best and worst of moods as Mercury, symbolic arbiter of how we communicate, think, and transport, is both retrograde and square to difficult Pluto while trining hopeful Jupiter.
Mercury squaring Pluto has us looking at the worst-case scenarios. Mercury trining Jupiter can help us see our situation from a larger perspective. The truth of our situation may be between these two extremes. Those conflicting aspects can neutralize each other and leave us just puttering along, but many of us may need to face a challenge with the potential for a major or minor liberating breakthrough. Some agenda outside our usual routine (which began a week ago) could require our work and attention through the end of October, as Mercury hits these aspects again after it turns direct. We may need patience through discouragement and technical snafus. Think bigger and find the path forward.
Over the weekend it furthers to create or appreciate art that expresses our emotions, but we don’t have to get operatic to express our concerns under the dramatic Leo moon. Early next week a Virgo moon helps us manifest helpful details to work on an old problem. Although the waning moon enters friendly Libra on Tuesday, by Wednesday some tense aspects can rock the boat and ask us to prioritize safety and mutual help. Let’s surprise ourselves and be astoundingly patient towards the end of the week as Venus enters upbeat restless Sagittarius and the sun conjuncts difficult Mars.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1: We may find out something that we wish we hadn’t. News or challenge can set off tough wake-up calls, and emotions tend to run high under a dramatic Leo moon. We’d like to be objective, but objectivity can be challenging. Adventure tonight as the moon squares Uranus.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2: Take any opportunity to disconnect from snafus and come back to oneself. Get in touch with our heart, feelings, and closest relationships. Catch up on what really matters as Venus sextiles Pluto. If people are out of step with one another, don’t take it personally; just turn it into a waltz.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3: It’s helpful to catch up on our personal work, chores, and organization. We’ll feel less anxious, more grounded, and centered as the moon enters Virgo. Minds and conversation expand tonight as Mercury trines Jupiter. Think about the bigger picture.
MONDAY, OCT. 4: Last night may have given us ideas which need follow-through today. Morning can bring some productive changes. Midday brings sleepiness, and we can misinterpret or forget what we’re doing. Our local priorities clarify tonight as the moon trines Pluto.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5: Unfinished relationship dynamics require some work — whether through tea with an old friend or interaction with an ex-love or boss. Look at the quality of the interaction more than the content of what is said. Make sure it is fair, clean, and utilizes good relationship skills as Mars conjuncts the sun.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6: Act rather than react. Decisions need to be made, no matter how uncomfortable or temporary they are, as this new moon in Libra conjuncts Mars, and all three planets quincunx Uranus. Prioritize kindness, safety, and diplomatic honesty.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7: Take a break. Before we get snarly, let’s get out of the house as Venus enters restless Sagittarius and the moon enters moody Scorpio. Take a moment in which we don’t have to cooperate with anybody but can listen to ourselves and the pulse of the natural world.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.