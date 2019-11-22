The sun enters celebratory Sagittarius this morning. From now until the winter solstice, we are inundated with holiday feasts and way-too-honest conversations around the dinner table. There’s a reason why our harvest festival of Thanksgiving is both a time of camaraderie, gratitude, and legendary family fights.
Venus is already in Sagittarius and approaches a conjunction with expansive Jupiter; together they encourage honesty, gratefulness, and a streak of wanderlust. Sagittarius planets generally crave plainspoken honesty without malice. The present Sagittarius lineup can help us invent a story, believe in it, and make it sound truthful. The difference between honesty and fake news can be introspection and critical thinking.
At the moment, Mercury and Mars are still in curious, investigative Scorpio, which can help us deepen personal and cultural introspection—but it can sting if we feel bamboozled. At our Thanksgiving dinner table, let’s choose to lead with compassion and curiosity rather than opinion.
Friday and Saturday, the mood is upbeat and restless. This could make things tricky on Sunday under a moody Scorpio moon, as Venus and Mars hit aspects that amp up emotions and increase political unrest and accidents. The cloud breaks Wednesday under a Sagittarius new moon, perfect for traveling.
Make new traditions this Thanksgiving as Venus trines Uranus. Keep the schedule loose, balance innovation and tradition, and remember that the heart matters more than the details.
Friday, Nov. 22: Look to the future and update long-term plans. While the mood is generally sociable, creative, and impatient, big societal issues around fairness and retribution trigger personal emotions. Early evening warmth can degrade into crankiness later on.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Find a project to focus on this morning. By afternoon, we can find a chance to laugh, connect, and get outside. Tonight, as the moon enters Scorpio, the vibe grows both more distant and more intimate.
Sunday, Nov. 24: Don’t take impatience and anxiety out on others. Expect the best and the worst of moods as Mars opposes electrical Uranus and throws patience out the window, while Venus conjuncts expansive Jupiter and cranks up both our emotional expectations and love of freedom. We are rebellious, each of us in reaction to something different; we need freedom, but define it uniquely.
Monday, Nov. 25: Check how the social tectonic plates shifted over the weekend. Finish up work before the holiday. People will be in a rush and on a mission; encourage it or get out of the way.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Venus in Capricorn helps us get the work done and get out of town. It can also bring up a manipulative streak or leave us easily fed up by somebody else’s incompetence. The new moon today is perfect for travel, exploring, or finding hope where we had doubts.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Watch for foggy thoughts and foggy weather conditions, and don’t leave that last suitcase on the stoop when you drive away under today’s Neptunian conditions. Track things carefully, get lists in place, and exert some patience around noon. Evening is potentially magical as Mercury trines Neptune.
Thursday, Nov. 28: Launch plans early and with relative ease as the moon conjuncts Jupiter and enters competent Capricorn this morning. Look for joy in the process. Enjoy the art form of sharing food. There’s good sociability with a creative streak midday. A melancholic wave passes through midafternoon: Remember those who are not with us this year, then let a spark of humor light the evening. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
