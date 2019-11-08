It could be hard to stay on target this week. It will help to check our priorities, make sure our short-term goals are clear, and focus on the top of our to-do lists.
Mercury in Scorpio asks us to focus, but because it’s retrograde, and because of a few other challenging aspects this week, that is easier said than done. Also, what we say and hear may be vastly different, so when in doubt, check for misunderstandings before reacting.
If unexpected agendas need us to break routine and cope, let’s deal with it but not get stuck there. If dreams of old loves or enemies return, process the emotions. Remember these stories do not predict the future; they just blow dust out of the corners of the past. If mishaps start the pileup, get centered and refocus.
Stay on target as the weekend begins under a volatile sun in Scorpio, moon in Aries, and the two signs ruled by Mars. The moon enters earthy Taurus on Sunday and opposes the sun on Tuesday morning. This Taurus full moon is one of the most stubborn and sensuous times of the year. Both Scorpio and Taurus investigate what we desire and how we feed our senses or deny them.
Although Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is great for research, it’s not generally good for publicity, but we get a window of opportunity on Wednesday and Thursday as the moon enters verbal Gemini. Let’s use this time to update websites, talk over touchy subjects, and clear the channels of communication.
Friday, Nov. 8: Our mood could be combustible but relatively stable as long as we’re making progress and no one tells us what to do. The faster we move, the more we may feel stymied in our progress. An imaginative sparkle enters tonight as the moon trine’s Venus and affection helps overcome prickly edges.
Saturday, Nov. 9: We may be easily frustrated as the Aries moon opposes Mars and squares Saturn. Be honest, but not brutally so. Move forward with mindfulness and grace. Haunting thoughts encourage us to engage in real dialogue that gets to the heart of the matter.
Sunday, Nov. 10: A moment of spontaneous freedom helps release frustration as the moon trines Jupiter. The mood stabilizes, becomes more stubborn, and encourages us to take care of earthly matters as the moon enters Taurus in late afternoon.
Monday, Nov. 11: Poltergeists can plague our electronics as the moon conjunct Uranus. Be wary of a sudden impulse for major changes. It may be a great idea, but wait a few days for clarification before enacting any. If old nightmares, dreams, or worries show up, look at them with fresh eyes.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: What we do takes root. Fights that start will tend to entrench under the full moon in Taurus, beginning early in the morning. We may feel rested in the center or feel pulled and tugged by the winds of our desires and frustrations. As with a hurricane, the closer we are to the center of the eye, the calmer the winds will be.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Utilize a window of opportunity to speak up, publicize, or meet with people as the moon enters verbal Gemini while mental Mercury sextiles stabilizing Saturn. People’s attention spans can vary, and we may need to apply extra attention and effort to track and complete work.
Thursday, Nov. 14: We can easily get lost in our imaginations unless we use it consciously as Venus squares Neptune. It’s not fake news; it’s a story. But if we believe our own story, we can get a little lost. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
