Ghosts and ghouls from the past don’t go away just because Halloween has come and gone. Thoughtful Mercury retrogrades in haunting Scorpio until Nov. 20 and stirs up memories, maudlin thoughts, and old grudges while also churning up sludge in the news. We can hold onto resentments like a treasure box. Let’s see if we can clear the air cleanly and straightforwardly instead.
With both the sun and Mercury in Scorpio, it’s all too easy to obsess. Scorpio can encourage us to pursue research with scientific precision: We can find out what’s wrong in the basement, what really happened back in 1990, what really was said on that call to Ukraine, or what’s at the bottom of any ongoing problem. But when our focus is that tight, we’re not seeing the whole picture. We have to control the beam to use this focus for good.
It helps that emotional Venus leaves Scorpio and enters more freewheeling Sagittarius. Mars in Libra also softens the mood and helps us work together once we establish a common goal. Our timing can be off in relationships this week; one person may want to bond while the other needs a moment alone. We may feel needy, but no one wants to talk about it.
Over the weekend, a competent Capricorn moon brings an efficient, if grim and humorless, edge. If no one’s cooperating, let’s get on with it ourselves. Under the Aquarius moon, we can feel tugged between the needs of the group and our personal needs. Feelings amp up on Tuesday and Wednesday as Mars squares Pluto, which can increase frustrations, accidents, and conflicts unless we pay attention and prioritize grace.
The week ends under a sensitive Pisces moon: Let compassion stir the heart and use that sensitivity for good.
Friday, Nov. 1: Communication scrambles this morning and people get easily frustrated: The stars urge us to accomplish things, but Mercury retrograde asks us to hold still. Cut each other some slack and slow the pace. Later, we may need to process a conundrum before we can relax.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Chores can get in the way of love, or love itself can be a chore, under the Capricorn moon. It’s a good time for personal rituals for All Souls’ Day, but watch the tendency to control other people.
Sunday, Nov. 3: Settle back and spend time around good people while the Aquarius moon forms easier aspects. People need a break and don’t want to be buffeted by strong emotions. Acceptance accomplishes what pressure does not.
Monday, Nov. 4: It’s hard to get all the parts working together this morning. Wait until the coffee kicks in, make a joke, and connect over the oddness. Low expectations but steady efforts produce better results.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Something throws a monkey wrench in the gears this morning as Mars squares Pluto. We’re painfully aware of what feels unfair. A common goal helps get the tension out front. Feelings tenderize tonight as the moon enters Pisces.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Emotions spill over today as Venus forms a challenging semi-square with Pluto under a sensitive Pisces moon. Anything that happens can trigger memories of some other time when it was worse, so watch where the mind goes. Treat feelings like the tender, delicate creatures they are.
Thursday, Nov. 7: Imagination and spiritual practice can offer answers when logic doesn’t. Relationship issues and gender conflicts can feel gritty and irritating as Venus semi-squares Mars; don’t take the friction personally. Take care of one another. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.