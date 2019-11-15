The astral winds are about to change. Mercury, retrograde for the last few weeks, turns direct at the end of the week just in time for us to get our Thanksgiving and holiday plans in place. But the last few days of Mercury retrograde can be a doozy. By the end of these three retrograde weeks, mistakes and misorders, bad ideas, unsaid feelings, and technical glitches can begin to pile up.
When Mercury is retrograde, a short-term agenda often pops up that needs to be dealt with before we get on with the rest of our work. This is a good week to bring those short-term projects to completion. If we’ve been making overtures to old friends or old business contacts, it’s good to nurture them along, then follow up again next week when Mercury turns direct.
The moon enters Leo on Sunday, bringing a stubborn but more affectionate and outgoing vibe. If we feel pinched by circumstances, take a moment outside or look for the humorous spark underneath. If we can laugh with one another, we can reduce tension and bond together under stress as Venus in Sagittarius approaches Jupiter.
Sabers rattle and claws sharpen midweek as energizing Mars leaves friendly Libra and enters its own sign of Scorpio, just as mental Mercury appears to hold still before it turns direct late Wednesday. What’s been stuck becomes unstuck. Everything can go smoothly if we slow down, take our time, do it right, and keep our heart open. What’s been brooding on in the shadows now comes to light. New projects pick up in the weeks ahead.
Friday, Nov. 15: Doubts creep in where yesterday there was certainty. Check for mistakes but don’t buy into a wave of insecurity as the moon enters Cancer. Don’t push people out of their comfort zones; consideration will be more convincing. Tonight, take a break from the busy week and engage in self-care.
Saturday, Nov. 16: The morning can be cozy. Indulge in a comfort food brunch as the Cancer moon trines Mercury and Neptune. The mood can become less cozy as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto this afternoon. People may need to talk about what’s on their minds. We can easily feel rejected because another person appears distracted, but it’s not personal. Avoid power struggles tonight.
Sunday, Nov. 17: Morning may be fairly smooth, but egos and wills can rub against each other midday unless we share moments of appreciation. Temporary narcissism surfaces as the moon squares Mars and enters Leo tonight. Question a sudden change of mind.
Monday, Nov. 18: We could have important concerns about what’s fair this morning as Mars spends the last day in Libra. Communication is a bit odd; it may take us a while to get to the point as Jupiter as Mercury semi-squares Jupiter.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Emotions intensify as Mars enters passionate Scorpio. If our tempers spike, they could backfire. While it may be important to express our feelings, let’s not shoot ourselves, or anybody else, in the foot.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Have patience. We can spin in circles or feel frustrations or confusion swamping us as Mercury appears to hold still in the sky. Slow down, take a deep breath. If we take the time and persist, all the wrinkles iron out.
Thursday, Nov. 21: Begin a new chapter. Use underlying persnickety energy to catch up with deadlines, and straighten out misunderstandings, correct bad orders, and get details moving forward. People will let you know what’s needed, then decide whether those needs can be met.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
