This week, the stars give us hints of the next chapter, even though we still have work to do in this one. We’ll take things seriously as Mercury squares responsible Saturn for the third time this month and encourages us to hammer out the details.
At the same time, Jupiter conjuncts Pluto for a third and final pass this year. The first two passes occurred during the two CoViD spikes in early April and again at the end of June, so that may get worse before it gets better. The situation is finite.
As this week comes to a close on Friday, people’s feelings and nervous systems need to recover as the moon in sensitive Cancer opposes Jupiter and Pluto, and Saturn in Capricorn and squares Mercury.
Over the weekend, we need to release tensions and focus on our personal and community lives with Mercury and Venus in egalitarian Libra under an outgoing Leo moon. Our hearts and our relationships really could use some time and attention. Venus opposes Mars on Monday, which can bring both delicious tension and frustration in a relationship. Don’t take relationships for granted, and don’t fight with beloveds; instead, hold hands and take on the rest of the world together.
We have work to do on Monday and Tuesday under an industrious Virgo moon. But, even as we get those details done, let’s make sure to prioritize love and affection. It’s easier to negotiate now, while Mercury is in friendly Libra, and before Wednesday when Mercury enters more focused Scorpio.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6: This day may be difficult but productive and self- protective; it offers movement toward equilibrium. Let’s pace ourselves and work on good self-care. Some major bureaucratic project, like counting votes or getting in a grant proposal, needs to be pushed forward. Disagreements pop up easily. We may have conflicting feelings about priorities.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7: Take some personal time under a Leo moon to help recover resilience. Some people will act out and add a dash of drama around the edges. Conflicting needs can collide unless we let each other take turns in the center as the sun forms a quincunx with Mars. Tonight, investigate a healthy change of scene as the moon squares Uranus.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8: Our spiritual and creative lives are encouraged as the sun trines Neptune. Step out of the tough grind of ordinary reality and reflect. Moods may wobble by midafternoon; our personal needs can feel urgent if they’ve been ignored for a while. Share the spotlight.
MONDAY, NOV. 9: It’s time to get back to work as the moon enters Virgo. We can complain or we can put that nervous energy into small improvements that lead to larger ones. Just don’t get cranky. Instead, channel the energy productively: manage details, file lawsuits, and repair recent mistakes.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10: Use the morning efficiently because we can space out this afternoon. Our energy drops when the Virgo moon opposes Neptune, and we’ll swear Mercury is still retrograde. Later on, Mercury enters Scorpio and turns our energy inward, adding depth and attitude.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11: Support relationships with kindness as the moon enters amiable Libra. We need to notice when we’re daydreaming and be able to call our attention back to the present moment. Share something special, strive against loneliness, and create deeper connections.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12: Relationships stay on the front burner as the moon conjuncts Venus, which can help us deal with some intense peak or turning point as Jupiter and Pluto conjunct. Choose compassionate freedom no matter what arises. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
