The stars ask us to take a deep breath and rest. Now through the end of January is a pivot point between astrological and political eras. The sun is waking up from an unusually long solar minimum; political and social changes build momentum with an active sun. Jupiter and Saturn enter Aquarius and conjunct in a few weeks. We are going to be busy this coming year.
As often happens during the honest Sagittarius season, questions around truth are on the front burner right now. So are other Sagittarian hot spots of education, ecology, and climate change, and international relations. On Monday morning, a lunar eclipse at 8° of Sagittarius and Gemini can help unblock energy.
To get ourselves in shape for the changes ahead, we can lean into other Sagittarian traits like exercise, time in the wild, and taking a more international perspective and philosophical attitude. We can also reach for a new level of personal honesty. The pandemic reminds us that, at any moment, we could lose someone we love, so clean the space between and say what needs to be said.
But first, Friday is a good time for us to make a change as aesthetic Venus opposes revolutionary Uranus. Just make sure the changes are affordable, as the moon in Taurus can make it easy to overspend.
This weekend is also a good time for longer conversations or to do some deep work of our own as Mercury in Scorpio sextiles Pluto and Saturn Friday through Monday. Mercury enters outspoken Sagittarius on Tuesday and causes our minds to wander. If we’ve got a project that takes great concentration, let’s do it now.
The full moon in Gemini (Sunday to Tuesday) may leave us feeling spread too thin. A Cancer moon (Tuesday to Thursday) reminds us to prioritize our health and self-care in the midst of all this excitement.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27: The moon in earthy Taurus helps us savor leftovers and encourages self-indulgence; sleep in, feed the senses, then get out the art supplies. As Venus opposes unexpected Uranus, we may want a change of scene, but think through any sudden decisions to dye hair pink or paint the front door purple.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28: Keep the pace slow and steady. It’s a good day to get lost in a dream world. Look for future things about which to be optimistic as Mercury sextiles Jupiter.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29: A waxing Gemini moon makes this a good day for phone calls and Zoom meetings, short trips, or a walk in the woods. Invest in connection and communication rather than accomplishment.
MONDAY, NOV. 30: A lunar eclipse early this morning can wake us up. Some untruths fall away; we notice where communication is blocked and can either entrench or fix it. If we want to work a problem through, now’s the time.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1: Our thoughts are scattered, but we can speak up more easily as Mercury enters Sagittarius. Suddenly, winter holidays seem closer, and it’s time to get inventive. The moon enters Cancer tonight and renews our need for coziness.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2: Over the next two days, the Cancer moon trines Neptune and Venus, expanding our emotions but slowing down action. People may jerk chains of fear, worry, or guilt, but we don’t have to react. Stay centered.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3: Dreams may offer insight to soften a relationship as the moon trines Venus early on. Late morning crabbiness softens during the day, though we may get a little spacey. Tonight, as the moon opposes Pluto and Jupiter, old problems surface for another layer of work. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
