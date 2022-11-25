Start a home improvement project this weekend, but don’t try to talk anyone else into joining; just make it look like fun. A certain existential restlessness or emotional discontent and longing can either go into sadness or provocation or toward improving our world through an act of creation, aesthetics, or compassion.
With this discontent we could come up with spontaneously wonderful ideas, but let’s think it through. We can be so impulsive with the sun, Mercury, and Venus all in restless Sagittarius and activating Mars retrograde in nervy Gemini.
Sagittarius energy is usually remarkably open-minded, compassionate, and honest, but hidden within every sign, planet, or placement is the seed of its opposite. The shadow side of Sagittarius can be to believe one’s own story so it doesn’t sound like a lie or to engage in an odd reckless selfishness in the name of self-expression. So let’s stay grounded and keep our hearts open and considerate.
The moon enters goal-oriented Capricorn over the weekend and can inspire an ambition to fix some place, thing, or being — or bring out a competitive streak on one side — as the Venus-Pluto aspect encourages more connection. If we win, we can alienate our relatives; if we lose we can alienate ourselves. So let’s step out of that paradigm and explore win-win interactions.
Jump back into life early next week under a collaborative Aquarius moon; reconnect before tongues sharpen on Tuesday under a decisive if difficult Mercury-Mars opposition. Prioritize interpersonal relationships midweek as our feelings sensitize under a gentle Pisces moon.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25: After a moody and slow morning, get outside and walk off a few of those Thanksgiving calories, but let everyone move to their own rhythm. Encourage a kindly rambling conversation. Midafternoon, consider that group project as the moon enters more goal-oriented Capricorn.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26: Encourage people to talk about their hopes and ambitions. Projects can be a good bonding exercise, but don’t push or manipulate others into it. Instead, discuss crazy dreams and interesting plans. Encourage one another toward goals both serious and silly as that determined Capricorn moon trines Uranus.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27: Our hearts tug early morning through tough leave-taking or remembered grief as the moon conjuncts Pluto. It’s easy to pack and organize if we let everyone do it their way. Carefully observe road conditions and touchy moods midafternoon; stay flexible if minds or plans need to change. Tonight, just decompress.
MONDAY, NOV. 28: Jump right back into ongoing projects as active Mars trines constructive Saturn under a collaborative Aquarius moon. Look for opportunities that just arrived. Keep expectations low tonight; any difficult mood is probably not depression, more like exhaustion. Just rest.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29: People can feel both irritable and hypersensitive as the moon enters emotional Pisces this afternoon, so go gently and use a lighter touch. Stay involved this morning but breathe through sudden impulses as Mercury opposes reactive Mars; think it through again tonight.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30: Every word has an impact. Objective work helps keep us level and grounded on this day of emotional contradictions as Venus opposes Mars. If an argument starts, don’t take it to the mat. Instead, celebrate differences and be curious about how another person works.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1: We could want to space out, follow a thought down the rabbit hole, or get lost in our art supplies as mental Mercury squares intuitive, escapist Neptune. Check weather conditions, drive safely, confirm facts, and find a good use for feeling foggy. Moods sharpen as the moon enters feisty Aries tonight. ◀