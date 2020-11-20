The winds are shifting. We’ll become more consciously cheerful but secretly broody this week. The sun enters outgoing Sagittarius on Saturday while Venus enters introspective Scorpio. While we can feel a new enthusiasm and look forward to the future, our hearts can perseverate over some old resentments or new obsessions.
The first thing we normally do when the sun goes into upbeat Sagittarius is travel or host guests for Thanksgiving. This year is different: travel is limited, visitors are advised to stay home, and, what’s more, Venus in Scorpio can underline loneliness.
It may help to look back on holidays celebrated during the wars or after a national disaster. Sometimes less is more. Throughout this holiday season, we may need to hop between Sagittarian gratitude to Scorpionic mourning and frustration over what’s missing, then back to gratitude.
But first, Friday calls for teamwork. Check in with the crew, family, or co-workers. Our moods shift, and our agendas change on Saturday, and we need some punctuation between the last chapter and the next one.
Venus in Scorpio can intensify our personal feelings. Extremists may get more extreme; the fire turns up on any sullen inner corner of our soul and instigates self-protective snarky comebacks. Find a creative outlet to express feelings cleanly through Monday as Mercury trines Neptune.
This whole holiday week is high on imagination and low on efficiency, but on Tuesday, the mood switches up as the moon enters action-oriented Aries. Watch out for that sudden impulse to drive across the country and visit beloveds.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20: An Aquarius moon increases our need for family and community, and that can leave us feeling unusually isolated. Let’s make a conscious effort to reach out to work with teams now, and our friends and family in the coming week. Engage in a late-afternoon flurry of activity and rest tonight.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21: Feel the sea change as the sun enters Sagittarius. While Venus enters introspective Scorpio, the moon enters sensitive Pisces and turns our thoughts inward. Today’s indecisiveness isn’t about being wishy-washy but, rather, a changing landscape.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22: Be gentle on the soul. We all need some downtime, but our nervous systems may spin anxiously as Mercury forms a quincunx with Mars. Take notes on those concerns, but know this is probably existential unease rather than logic.
MONDAY, NOV. 23: People may be a little slow off the mark. It’s a good day to brainstorm for the coming months, but track carefully anything that really needs to get done before Thanksgiving.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24: The moon enters Aries; this cranks up impatience and gives us a burst of energy to organize before the holiday. We will feel so ready for a break in routine, whatever our routine is, though that break may be different this year.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25: It may be good that we’re not gathering with relatives; people can easily get opinionated and hot under the collar. Our imaginations are strong, but we can as easily imagine slights as solutions. Work around touchiness and find ways for short intense connection that helps people feel seen.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26: That impatient Aries moon can increase accidents if we hurry: a snipped finger or scorched foods, singed feelings. Let food preparation, travel, or the Zoom visit become a meditation on patient attention. Consider eating later on; our senses enliven as the moon enters earthy Taurus tonight. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
