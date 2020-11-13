There’s something redundant about another Friday the 13th this year (the last one was in March). Although that date really depends on our personal associations, this Friday could bring some strange crosscurrents to an already unsettled world.
Mars has been retrograde in its own feisty sign of Aries since September, which added a certain piquancy to this election season. This weekend, it appears to stand still as it turns direct, which can bring out the inner toddler in us all. Mars also opposes Venus; Mars wants to start a fight, but Venus in Libra wants to make nice. Once Mars is moving forward next week, we can expect to build momentum. This weekend, let’s play it safe and hold that argument until Monday.
A waning Scorpio moon on Friday and Saturday adds an intense focus, and we need to give it a good place to go. Rather than resent the past, let’s focus on the future. A new moon in Scorpio late Saturday night can help us complete a chapter and begin a new one. Over the weekend, people want to solve mysteries but they may be surprised at the answers they get if they are honestly looking for truth. The Sagittarius moon on Sunday and Monday calls for more honesty and a fresh approach.
A competent Capricorn moon can help us organize by midweek, but we may need to incorporate some tough information as that moon conjuncts Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn.
Our relationships will still need extra TLC all week. Our feelings have been upstaged by world events, and this week — as Venus squares Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn — it can be hard to find time together unless we search for those precious quiet moments to appreciate one another. We’ll be busy. We just need to hold hands and share appreciation for the next few weeks.
FRIDAY, NOV. 13: Watch resentments arise and let them flow away. Be curious about the future rather than fixated about the past. Be reasonably cautious around mechanical problems and difficult people as Mars stations. Play it safe. Use that Scorpio curiosity productively.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14: We may all need time to ourselves to deal with some unfinished business, so don’t take it personally if a beloved appears unavailable. Complete, tie up, and reorganize; prepare for new beginnings with the new moon in Scorpio.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15: Our hearts may hurt this morning as Venus squares Pluto. Some personal loss or longing for more emotional fodder can tug on our heartstrings. Just don’t suffer over the suffering. The mood lightens at midday as the moon enters Sagittarius and Venus squares Jupiter.
MONDAY, NOV. 16: Speak up with honesty, kindness, and a twinkle in the eye. Irreverent humor helps us critique in a constructive way as the Sagittarius moon trines Mars this morning. Encourage movement — of the body, of ideas. Get those plans moving.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17: We may need to change our minds or deal with technological or interpersonal surprise as Mercury opposes Uranus. Competence increases, so buckle down to work as the moon enters Capricorn midday. Lay in some important foundations for situations arising in the future.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18: Pay attention to dreams or overnight thinking; our brains may be solving problems overnight. Organize today, but don’t get the engines going too fast. Listen and collaborate, agree on the goal, and let people work independently.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19: Switch from problem-focused to solution-focused as the sun sextiles Saturn and the moon enters Aquarius. Accomplish things this morning, then work on people skills this afternoon. We may have to work at love, but we can love how we work together. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
