This post-Thanksgiving weekend starts on a thoughtful note that can stray into grim determination. We may want to corner a younger relative — skewer them with tough questions to make sure they’re on the right path and load them with unrequested advice — but that won’t help. If we’re the one cornered, let’s take in the love underneath the grilling and redirect the conversation. This seriousness can bring some wonderful revelations if we drop the pretense that we know what another person should be doing and actually approach conversations with curiosity.
The mood can get more comfortable on Saturday as the moon enters collaborative Aquarius, but we’ll do better if we enjoy group dynamics. The forecast is great for reentry into our nonholiday life through Monday, just give everyone time to get organized.
Personal feelings and relationships of all types move to the front burner on Tuesday as the moon enters sensitive Pisces. Venus in pragmatic Capricorn, and Mars in sultry but reclusive Scorpio, form a lovely sextile from particularly intense and broody signs, which can help us deepen our feelings and bring a spark to a lover’s eye, but does crank up emotional expectations. We just need to ask for what we need directly and be patient with another person’s business, rather than express ourselves through resentment or withdrawal, which are Scorpio’s superpowers.
On Thursday, the moon enters proactive Aries: People stop talking about feelings and want to engage an action movie. Begin a new chapter.
Friday, Nov. 29: We may feel too full to move, but minds want to tackle serious topics as mental Mercury sextiles serious Saturn. Conversations can get grim unless we consciously keep our minds and hearts open. Encourage autonomy and thoughtfulness.
Saturday, Nov. 30: The moon enters more collaborative Aquarius, and the mood is more cooperative if a bit aimless. Good for a group project, poker game, or family football; redirect an underlying competition into a collective goal.
Sunday, Dec. 1: Overnight tension between differing needs and priorities can leave us grumpy this morning but can shift after coffee. Prioritize quick moments of real connection. Our attention wanders. So if we’re traveling, track time, possessions, and people carefully. Tonight, we may need to disconnect from others and reconnect with ourselves.
Monday, Dec. 2: Take time to arrive, get organized and informed, this morning. Notice what needs to be done. Look for new green lights on work projects over the next two weeks as Jupiter enters Capricorn. Make good points, talk them through, and seal the deal as Mercury sextiles Pluto this afternoon.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Process feelings and work on relationships. Work may be gearing up but how we do it is as important as what we do for long-term success. There’s a spark in the air, and people want to collaborate. Just accept them for where they are, rather than wanting more from them than they are able to give as Venus sextiles Mars.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: The mood is dreamy and imaginative; we tend to project our needs and fears onto others as the moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces. Sloppy weather conditions can slow us down. Brainstorm new creative ideas, stay steady on the work, and keep expectations reasonable. If feeling a bit permeable, support the immune system.
Thursday, Dec. 5: Events speed up; our edges sharpen; we want to take action. Feel a resurgence of energy for what we really want or what we’re really ticked off about as the moon enters Aries. Don’t get distracted by emotional spikes. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
