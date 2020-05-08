Mother’s Day is an earthy, flower-loving Taurus holiday. Our thoughts turn to our own mothers or other maternal influences, the mothering quality within us all, our abilities to mother ourselves, and to Mother Earth. Right now, we could all use some healthy mothering.
This is not an easy Mother’s Day: Thoughtful Mercury trines deep Pluto and we contemplate global losses. It will help us to find some way to be grateful for the sake of our world’s direction. We can share a moment of beauty or comfort as long as we don’t square off in an argument. A peripatetic Sagittarius moon calls us to walk among the flowers Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the Capricorn moon helps us appreciate traditions, even over long distances.
Then we enter retrograde season. Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter all turn retrograde this week, joining Pluto, which is already there. Over the next few months, these planets return to their positions when the impeachment trial distracted us and the coronavirus built up steam.
We’ll walk along the same paths and get a chance to do things differently. Old emotional patterns return, and unfinished personal karma needs attention. Every summer, several planets turn retrograde for a few months and encourage us to practice what we’ve learned. But rarely do so many turn retrograde in one week; we can feel a disturbance in the force as the energy swirls and eddies.
By midweek, events will help us recognize our vulnerability as Mars leaves Aquarius and enters more personal and sensitive Pisces. This may leave us more permeable to pollen, germs, and harsh words and remind us to mother ourselves and our world with care.
FRIDAY, MAY 8: Plants don’t talk back, but people will. Some speak out as Mercury trines Pluto, and others just bully. Superficial politeness won’t work. We want to go deep or take a break. Time out in the wild or garden will help renew resources under the restless Sagittarius moon.
SATURDAY, MAY 9: It’s good to be outside because we need room to breathe. We don’t really want to tiptoe around other people’s feelings as the Sagittarius moon opposes Venus and both square Neptune. Glib misunderstandings are possible, so think twice before spouting off.
SUNDAY, MAY 10: Engage optimistic seriousness. A tough situation exists, but it can be dealt with. We have reason to contemplate our responsibilities as the moon enters competent Capricorn. Some projects may be put on hold or we may be called back to complete an unfinished chapter. Look to traditions, habits, old friends, and ancestry for support.
MONDAY, MAY 11: Thinking speeds up but may grow shallower and more reactive as Mercury squares Mars then enters nervy Gemini. We have to choose to stay curious and investigate the rest of the story. Practical cooperative efforts can flow easily tonight.
TUESDAY, MAY 12: This morning, fresh news brings home our present reality as the moon conjuncts Pluto and Jupiter. If we want to feel in control, let’s find one real thing we can fix.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13: We could feel more vulnerable and less inspired to slay dragons as Mars enters Pisces and Venus retrogrades. Our emotions and world events swirl in odd energetic eddies, so let’s keep our ballast in place and tend feelings carefully.
THURSDAY, MAY 14: People could pontificate but have trouble listening. We can collaborate productively but may have trouble mediating conflict as Jupiter retrogrades. Feelings tenderize and grow protective as the moon enters Pisces tonight. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
