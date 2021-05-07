As we learn from Camelot, it’s “the lusty month of May, the lovely month when everyone goes blissfully astray.” The Venus-ruled earth sign Taurus asks us to attend to things of the body. It is time to feed the senses. The sun, Venus, and Uranus are all in Taurus as the weekend begins. Tuesday brings the most fertile new moon in Taurus.
Taurus helps us value steadiness and reliability; it asks us not to hurry but also encourages a bull-like anger toward irresponsibility. Let’s not drop the ball. Though our actions may be steady, our thoughts can act like a flock of birds with Mercury now in its own talkative sign of Gemini.
Our opinions and reactions can be intense as the weekend begins under a feisty Aries moon. Most of us will just feel this as an energy burst to do what needs to be done, but some of us could act out and throw real fits.
We may crave chocolate or be potentially irritable with people who do not reciprocate our feelings as Venus squares Jupiter on Saturday. Venus then enters Gemini and brings a more flirtatiousness and poetic inspiration. Watch people begin to crave short local trips and a night at the café.
Start seedlings and launch adventures on Tuesday. Say yes under that fecund new moon in Taurus. Seed ideas as the moon enters Gemini on Wednesday.
FRIDAY, MAY 7: People in motion will tend to stay in motion; people at rest won’t budge — though they might talk about it. Our creativity needs expression. If our hackles rise later on, back off as the moon in Aries squares Mars in Cancer; broach the subject tomorrow.
SATURDAY, MAY 8: Feel that extra emotional spark this morning as Venus squares Jupiter. Let the feelings flow, and don’t get too attached to the story. Pour that Venus into some radical act of art or compassion. Tonight, Venus enters talkative Gemini and can create a great social buzz. Many people will want to drop whatever heaviness has been holding them down.
SUNDAY, MAY 9: Communicate, plan, and engage intriguing family dynamics. Let spontaneity and humor bring joy. Don’t get attached to any one particular plan. Morning has a seriousness to it while the moon squares Pluto. The moon enters earthy Taurus tonight and asks us to slow down; share delicious comfort food and review memories.
MONDAY, MAY 10: Dig in the garden, prepare the ground, and soften the ground of one’s own being on this dark of the moon in Taurus. Organize all material goods, monies, and art to make room for the next season’s new growth. At work and at home, gently talk over what needs to be planted.
TUESDAY, MAY 11: Now we plant. The new moon in Taurus provides a richly fertile time to begin. Plant seedlings, send résumés, or make a romantic overture. Where seeds fall on fertile ground they will grow. But each person has to find his or her own way to blossom, his or her own place to plant roots.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12: The mood is competent and imaginative. Nervous energy winds up as the moon enters Gemini, which will make some anxious and others glib and persuasive with a sparkle in their eyes. Plant words and ideas, and propose collaboration; make plans and shake hands on an agreement as Mercury trines industrious Saturn this afternoon.
THURSDAY, MAY 13: As Jupiter enters its own sign of Pisces, it can bring excess in weather, hunger, emotions, or information. Wouldn’t it be lovely if it also brought excessive love and laughter? Be ready to let something go to create room for new possibilities. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.