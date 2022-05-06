The sun in earthy Taurus encourages us to plant and sow, root and grow, but that can send us in five different directions. Mercury turns retrograde on Tuesday in its own nervy and verbal sign of Gemini. While this Mercury speeds up our conversation and helps us multitask, he might find it hard to stay focused. Stories of the past could trigger old personal or cultural traumas that still need work.
Expansive Jupiter joins Venus in feisty and fierce Aries this week and amps up the power of feminine divine. Expect intense flashes of temper around what we love, hate, and care about. This Venus can help us respond to emergencies with heroism, grace, and efficiency but also encourages us to react to a minor problem as if it’s a conflagration. Mars in Pisces can leave us easily overwhelmed unless we handle one problem at a time.
As the weekend begins, a thoughtful Cancer moon can leave us feeling bittersweet, longing to feel safe and connected after a long week. Over the weekend a more festive Leo encourages us to balance our needs with other people’s expectations and refill our wells.
Communication slows down early next week as Mercury retrogrades, and it will help to keep talking but also to track our thoughts, memos, and to-do lists carefully. People can speak without thinking; consequently, gossip and shallow thinking can proliferate misunderstanding. We need to confirm anything we hear for the next few weeks, particularly when it’s in line with our own opinions and we’re less likely to ask the tough questions.
FRIDAY, MAY 6: A kindly Mercury-Venus sextile encourages compassionate neighborly actions under duress. We may need this kindness as the introverted Cancer moon opposes Pluto tonight and brings our attention to our vulnerabilities. We may just need some time alone or with our most familiars or to find some way to feel safe.
SATURDAY, MAY 7: As the moon enters Leo, whatever feels unheard will clamor for attention, whether that’s an ache in our body, an issue in our relationship, or a problem in our culture or ecosystem. If we listen carefully and respond appropriately, the drama dies down and good things can happen.
SUNDAY, MAY 8: Find a balance between personal needs and family obligations. As Mercury slows down to retrograde, reminisce over the best moments of the past rather than try to create new understanding in the present. Our true gift will be our attention.
MONDAY, MAY 9: It’s easy to feel old and creaky until we get moving, but we can turn that stiffness into organizational ability as the Leo moon opposes Saturn. Cranky people want details. Use a productive burst late afternoon to batten down the hatches as the moon enters efficient Virgo. Find humor in tonight’s crankiness.
TUESDAY, MAY 10: The world slows down as Mercury retrogrades at 5:47 a.m. Under the self-improving Virgo moon, we may want to do everything right, but mistakes will be made; slow down and appreciate the moment, and then move forward with care.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11: Expect layers of both confusion and direction as the Virgo moon opposes Mars and Neptune in Pisces. Uncertainty about the future or magical thinking can make it hard to see the road ahead. Clarify the goals, and action follows naturally.
THURSDAY, MAY 12: A cooperative and friendly Libra moon opposes Venus in Aries and brings up questions of romance and social justice. Don’t get caught up in stories from the past; deal with them but do so in a healing way.
