IT COULD BE A TRICKY WEEK, so hold hands and enjoy the spring sunshine. Friday begins with a moody full moon in Scorpio lunar eclipse which can help us shift gears if we’re stuck and help us adapt to new circumstances but can also precipitate unexpected changes. Because Mercury is still retrograde, use this time to consider possibilities and pursue the good ones at the end of the month.
Saturday afternoon the moon enters restless Sagittarius, calling us back outside to wander and garden. Let’s move with care and speak kindly with Mercury still retrograde in Taurus. Misunderstandings are so easy to come by, and then the eclipse energy and Venus in self-protective Cancer can set off an emotional withdrawal or a desire to cut someone out. We really just need to take a deep breath and hold hands.
Through Tuesday we can feel an urge for radical change without really thinking through the process as the sun conjuncts Uranus. With Mercury retrograde through May 14, it’s now important to remember what we’ve learned in the past so as not to repeat the same mistakes. Instead, like the banking industry, we need to see what needs to be changed to create a stronger future.
FRIDAY, MAY 5: Be kind and honestly curious as thunder clouds roil inside and out. Ready the garden; weed, uncover lies, find hidden problems, and clear the ground. Where all is solid, everything will be fine, but structures or relationships built on shaky ground or false premises feel the rumble. Let’s think about what we’d really like to understand, uncover, and release under this full Scorpio moon lunar eclipse at 11:34 a.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 6: Moods shift like the spring winds. Morning is thoughtfully internal; we may need to wander in our own world until midday when the moon enters exploratory Sagittarius and calls us outside and into connection and collaboration. Double check for last-minute changes in plans.
SUNDAY, MAY 7: Be judicious with an impulsive urge for transformation for the next few days. Get a fresh perspective and consider life a range-of-motion exercise; ponder possibilities, stretch the soul and the body, but think carefully through any long-term decisions. Consider the consequences.
MONDAY, MAY 8: We may take extra time just to get back on track this fuzzyheaded morning; focus returns this afternoon when the moon enters Capricorn. Check in with short-term goals and make sure everyone’s on track and on the same page because that can be a challenge. Tonight, give people room to feel out of sorts or distracted.
TUESDAY, MAY 9: Changes are afoot; make sure they align with goals and aren’t just arbitrary as the sun conjuncts Uranus midday. Work around strange tremors and pushy people. Under the ambitious Capricorn moon, do the homework and ground those changes or they will be undone again in a few weeks.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10: Events are on the move with a strangely competitive edge as the moon opposes Mars and squares Jupiter. Look for trouble on military or personal battlefields and choose fights carefully. This Mars energy can also be channeled into muscular efforts to move and shape our world. Evening brings out melancholy and compassion as the moon enters Aquarius and conjuncts Pluto.
THURSDAY, MAY 11: Social-emotional discontent can make us talk to strangers or people we haven’t seen in a while and change our aesthetics as Venus semi-squares Uranus. Check on old contacts or old friends, but don’t pick up an old toxic habit. Some people belong in our past, not our present.