Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

IT COULD BE A TRICKY WEEK, so hold hands and enjoy the spring sunshine. Friday begins with a moody full moon in Scorpio lunar eclipse which can help us shift gears if we’re stuck and help us adapt to new circumstances but can also precipitate unexpected changes. Because Mercury is still retrograde, use this time to consider possibilities and pursue the good ones at the end of the month.

Saturday afternoon the moon enters restless Sagittarius, calling us back outside to wander and garden. Let’s move with care and speak kindly with Mercury still retrograde in Taurus. Misunderstandings are so easy to come by, and then the eclipse energy and Venus in self-protective Cancer can set off an emotional withdrawal or a desire to cut someone out. We really just need to take a deep breath and hold hands.

Through Tuesday we can feel an urge for radical change without really thinking through the process as the sun conjuncts Uranus. With Mercury retrograde through May 14, it’s now important to remember what we’ve learned in the past so as not to repeat the same mistakes. Instead, like the banking industry, we need to see what needs to be changed to create a stronger future.

Recommended for you