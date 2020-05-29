This week, the stars stimulate melancholic nostalgia mixed with restlessness. Our memories walk close with us as mental Mercury enters emotionally centered Cancer. We remember years when June brought a chance to travel; this year’s stories are different. For the next six weeks, the planets ask us to review our lives and savor our joys as Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto all go retrograde. Mercury joins them in a few weeks.
Active Mars is now in sensitive Pisces, and it approaches a conjunction with intuitive Neptune. This conjunction brings wild dreams and melts boundaries. It also leaves us unusually imaginative but aware of our vulnerabilities. We can get angry with people who do not take care of themselves.
During the coronavirus pandemic, permeable boundaries have become so literal. Mars conjuncts Neptune and asks us where we need to be one another’s keepers and where others must follow their own paths and deal with the karmic response. How can we create healthy boundary between people and germs?
Let’s talk about health as the weekend begins under a thoughtful Virgo moon, which encourages us to to tie up loose ends and tend to our personal chores. A Libra moon early next week helps us patch relationships and consider our situations from multiple perspectives.
We can easily resent people who haven’t done their end of the work midweek under an irascible Scorpio moon. If we feel a situation is wrong, it furthers to do some research and dig deeper rather than get snippy. Then let Sagittarius moon take us out into nature on Thursday.
FRIDAY, MAY 29: Deal with concerns about health, work, and stress levels. Check on the garden. Let’s adjust our own paths and set a good example. Engage in great conversations around dinnertime; later on, people get cranky if tired or worried.
SATURDAY, MAY 30: Keep expectations low-key: Catch up, do personal chores, make the phone calls, and take care of health first and foremost under this thoughtful Virgo moon. People can easily feel overwhelmed and make strange decisions. Consider all logical possibilities, then listen to the soul’s contribution.
SUNDAY, MAY 31: We long for beauty and peacefulness under a friendly Libra moon. Do what restores equilibrium to the soul. Work around communication glitches by midafternoon as the moon squares Mercury. Slow down and make sure everyone understands before responding.
MONDAY, JUNE 1: Enjoy a relatively agreeable day. Meet, share ideas, and increase goodwill as the Libra moon trines the sun and Venus. That goodwill comes in handy this week as Venus and Mars square off. For now, encourage places of agreement and moments of joy.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2: Our dragons stir as the moon enters suspicious Scorpio. Watch headlines for questions of malfeasance and suspicions both real and manufactured. If relationships feel out of sync as Venus and Mars square off, be spacious. Let people be exactly where they are.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3: Sing the blues and put feelings into creative form as the sun conjuncts Venus in expressive Gemini under a moody Scorpio moon. It’s easy to find words for pragmatic situations but harder for that underground emotional charge. Express feelings consciously and creatively rather than sideways.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4: Don’t bother anyone before they’ve had their coffee on this contemplative, potentially irascible morning. Approach new situations after noon; the mood becomes more open-minded when the moon enters Sagittarius. We’ll want to find out what’s going on in the world but can still be defensive. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
