We could all use some time off this holiday weekend. We are between a solar and a lunar eclipse, which shakes things up. Mental Mercury retrogrades and slows us down. Problems and gifts that weren’t even on our radar could shift our schedules.
Let’s look at this change as an unexpected part of what we’re here to learn. It’s also time to kick in all basic Mercury retrograde skills: be patient, check for misunderstandings, and schedule in time for delays. Listen for whispers of the past and finish work already in progress. Move with grace. Postpone long-term decisions until the end of June.
Next weekend, misunderstandings can add to a general underlying tension and set people’s defenses off as militant Mars is now in self-
protective Cancer and opposes haunting Pluto.
The weekend begins under a relatively competent Capricorn moon, which can help us complete work to get some much-needed time off. Saturday brings energy without efficiency. Investigate the past: search through photo albums, contact old friends, or honor a fallen soldier.
The moon is in Aquarius between Saturday evening and Monday, bringing a more communal vibe. Our hearts soften on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the more tender our feelings, the more protective we may be of them as the moon enters Pisces and Venus enters Cancer.
Toward the end of the week, Mars tightens its opposition to Pluto and can instigate tensions, frustrations, and mechanical difficulties. We can get along fine in a good mood, but our defenses charge quickly if we feel slighted. Engage a fight for good, but let other small arguments dissipate.
FRIDAY, MAY 28: Juggle many different pieces, track them carefully, and refocus when attention wanders. Don’t expect people to concentrate later today as the moon trines Uranus. Evening grows more sociable as verbal Mercury conjuncts Venus in Gemini; just take anything that’s said with a grain of salt.
SATURDAY, MAY 29: Mindfully direct morning irritability to fuel a project or adventure as the moon opposes Mars. Whimsy creeps in midday as the moon sextiles Neptune. Late afternoon brings whispers of the past and ghostly melancholy as the moon conjuncts Pluto and Mercury retrogrades. Some world event could remind us of our mortality.
SUNDAY, MAY 30: Let whatever aches the heart activate compassion rather than bitterness as Venus quincunxes Pluto. This afternoon, drift, putter, or meander as Mars trines Neptune. Reconsider personal goals.
MONDAY, MAY 31: Memorial Day brings our thoughts to people who are no longer with us but still need to be celebrated. Let this poignancy also help us appreciate living people all the more. The winds and moods shift repeatedly through the afternoon but grow easier tonight, and the moon trines Mercury.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1: Our hearts activate as the sensitive Pisces moon conjuncts expansive Jupiter early on. Work creatively with that sweetness. People feel easily overextended or vulnerable, but this sensitivity is fertile ground to plant kindness.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2: We may think more with our hearts and guts as Venus now joins Mars in Cancer. We could become guarded or our gaze could turn inward to deal with unfinished family business.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3: Feelings and actions heat up as the moon enters feisty Aries and Mars approaches that opposition to Pluto. Some conflicts come to a head over the next few days, but let’s try to make interim decisions only. It will help to get physically tired and creatively express ourselves so we don’t have pools of emotional fuel lying around. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
