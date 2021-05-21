We could be in for a bumpy ride, so let’s pay attention to how we communicate this week. We can be easily sidetracked by a bouquet of lovely or difficult distractions as Mercury, the planet that symbolizes how we communicate, flies through some complicated astrological clouds.
Mercury loans us nervous energy in its own sign of Gemini, which encourages us to think outside of the box. Our imaginations work overtime as Mercury squares intuitive Neptune and gets ready to turn retrograde next week, sending us back to review our lives.
Mars is now in self-protective Cancer, which can hype up our personal and political defenses. We might not even notice that we’re on edge until we find ourselves taking a step back or taking less personal risk.
With misunderstandings probable and our defenses strong, even one little grain of sand can begin to accrete problems. This may be hard to watch in the battle zones around the globe. Problems arise when we get off-center, but we can work around this. If the road gets bumpy, slow down and hold hands; bypass Mercury and Mars, and realign in the heart.
Friday begins under an efficient Virgo moon then slips into a friendlier Libra moon weekend. Early next week, a focused Scorpio moon can leave us a bit twitchy as some unspoken, unconscious material tried to run the show, but it can also help us concentrate.
Midweek, a Sagittarius full moon and lunar eclipse can bring extra restlessness. Most of us will just feel like being honest and straightforward. Some of us may have a surprising new revelation to deal with.
FRIDAY, MAY 21: We may have a tense or critical response to overnight news or recent events as the Virgo moon squares Mercury this morning. Turn worry into efficiency. Tonight, the moon enters Libra and the mood softens.
SATURDAY, MAY 22: Listen for a call for compassion. Thoughts may wander into lovely magical realms as Mercury squares intuitive Neptune. Drama builds if we try to push the pace. Acknowledge distractions, get back on track, and grow relationships with kindness and humor.
SUNDAY, MAY 23: Rethink something fundamental as Saturn retrogrades, investigate assumptions upon which one’s worldview is built. Mood swings are possible later on as the moon squares Pluto then enters Scorpio. Look for a mystery to solve and a heart to heal.
MONDAY, MAY 24: Strong, primal feelings can tweak our judgments. Look within if moods fluctuate, and look beneath the surface if people act out. Acknowledge feelings and choose to focus on the primal joys of springtime. Question any sudden decisions; make sure they aim toward a good goal.
TUESDAY, MAY 25: Put Mars to good use instead of engaging in a gratuitous fight. Work out, set healthy boundaries, and energize the work. Be a hero. As the moon enters outspoken Sagittarius and squares Jupiter tonight, it becomes easier to be open and direct.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26: A lunar eclipse speeds up processes, ends what needs to be ended, and kickstarts what needs to get going. Respect a strong urge to be ruthlessly honest, but make sure the comment is also true, necessary, and kind. Tonight, dance in the moonlight and connect to the wild.
THURSDAY, MAY 27: Our attention scatters and we will want magic as Venus squares Neptune; trying to track our thoughts can feel like chasing papers in the wind. Consciously daydream, and put imaginations to a wonderful use. It’s easier to buckle down to work after the moon enters Capricorn tonight. ◀
