The sun shifts from Taurus to verbal, mobile Gemini this week and loans us fresh curiosity and adaptability. Mercury, the planet of communication, retrogrades through June 3 and helps us process the recent past and catch up with ourselves, but long-term plans may feel ephemeral or elusive. Because Mercury retrograde can complicate communications, don’t assume rejection because someone does not respond to a message; always check and follow-up.
With this retrograde, Mercury we may need to wrangle technical snafus or klutzy scenarios, so be careful when taking a risk and don’t underestimate the potential for unexpected problems. If slapstick increases, slow down rather than speed up. Retrograde Mercury can help us reconnect with resources and people from the past, which is lovely — just watch where the mind lingers. If we find ourselves about to say something outrageous or edgy, let’s stop and make sure it’s true, necessary, and kind.
From Tuesday, May 24, on, it will be particularly important to slow down and be deliberate as the moon and Mars join Venus and Jupiter in feisty, fiery Aries and speeds up our response time without increasing our ability to respond well. Be careful where the sparks fly; don’t start unintentional fires on any level.
FRIDAY, MAY 20: Be a resource to one another as the Aquarius moon trines Mercury. People need the supportive community web so share contacts and tips. A midday stubborn streak fades as the evening progresses and the sun enters talkative Gemini. Tonight, talk over the week that was and share that web of support.
SATURDAY, MAY 21: The sun and Mercury conjunct in Gemini and help us reminisce and discuss; look for the roots of the present situation in stories of the past. Our active minds can clarify the past but still have trouble seeing the future. It’s important to question even our most cherished assumptions before we jump into action.
SUNDAY, MAY 22: Unprocessed emotions can catch up to us as the moon enters sensitive Pisces. Keep the schedule light and check on people with overwhelming issues. Take the time to adjust to changing circumstances. Later in the day it furthers to fix, heal, or repair a problem as active Mars sextiles deep Pluto. We can gentle our nervous system tonight as Mercury retrogrades back into earthy Taurus.
MONDAY, MAY 23: We can feel sensitive and nervy under the Pisces moon but can use any simple, practical chore to get grounded and prepare for the week. Tap into resources, good friends, reliable contacts, and familiar territory as Venus sextiles Saturn. Some decision clarifies tonight as Mercury sextiles Mars.
TUESDAY, MAY 24: Lean into familiar people and routines for comfort and grounding as Venus sextiles Saturn this morning and take constructive action where the path is clear. Stabilize early on, as the world can get stormy this afternoon. Bursts of tears or fits are possible as both the moon and Mars enter Aries.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25: Rebellion and momentum build as life gets busy; let’s make sure we’re on the right track rather than run into a wall. Mercury trines Pluto and asks us to research, find the origins of the story, think about consequences, and speak our truth.
THURSDAY, MAY 26: Revolution tints the air as Mars semi-squares Uranus. Impulse control lowers and our response intensifies. This combination can just give us energy for what excites us, or it could bring tense situations to a boiling point. Stand up for what’s important, but don’t think minds will change with an argument. Evening is more heart-centered.
