Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Plant seeds carefully; what we seed now will grow this week, after Friday’s new moon in Taurus, the most fertile of all earth signs. Plant seedlings and ideas, launch projects, start a book, or take a relationship to a new level.

If we plant an argument, that, too, will grow into a tangled forest. This dynamic week contains both the fertile Taurus ground and a muscular engine of willpower as Mars, the motivating planet, enters expressive Leo on Saturday, opposes powerful Pluto, and squares expansive Jupiter, all in determined fixed signs. It’s good for us to have healthy places to go and things to do with this astrological engine.

Mars symbolizes what motivates us, what makes us passionate, and what ticks us off. Under Mars in Leo, people do not want to be ignored. We have a healthy right to be seen and feel appreciated for what we do. But watch for grandstanding on the world stage as well as both drastically invasive moves and heroic actions.

