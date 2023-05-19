Plant seeds carefully; what we seed now will grow this week, after Friday’s new moon in Taurus, the most fertile of all earth signs. Plant seedlings and ideas, launch projects, start a book, or take a relationship to a new level.
If we plant an argument, that, too, will grow into a tangled forest. This dynamic week contains both the fertile Taurus ground and a muscular engine of willpower as Mars, the motivating planet, enters expressive Leo on Saturday, opposes powerful Pluto, and squares expansive Jupiter, all in determined fixed signs. It’s good for us to have healthy places to go and things to do with this astrological engine.
Mars symbolizes what motivates us, what makes us passionate, and what ticks us off. Under Mars in Leo, people do not want to be ignored. We have a healthy right to be seen and feel appreciated for what we do. But watch for grandstanding on the world stage as well as both drastically invasive moves and heroic actions.
Over the next week, watch people throw out contentious hooks and choose carefully whether to wrestle with them. Firmly call them on their recreational contention if they’re only interested in being seen taking a stance and aren’t really interested in a dialogue.
FRIDAY, MAY 19: As Mercury sextiles Saturn, tap into common sense and earned wisdom to make careful choices. Let’s plant and work on whatever we want to grow on this most fertile day after the new moon in Taurus at 9:53 a.m. Run with that metaphor. Plant something tangible this morning, and plant ideas after noon when the moon enters verbal Gemini. Talk about the new sprouts tonight.
SATURDAY, MAY 20: Engage and create today. The mood is communicative, nervy, but also prone to easy fights and small accidents as Mars in Leo opposes Pluto. The mood is energized, creative, and expressive but can bring a whiff of arrogance or entitlement unless we keep our heart open. Be willful, but make wonderful things happen.
SUNDAY, MAY 21: The pollen intensifies and so does the cross-pollination of ideas; our thoughts travel and disperse concentration as the sun enters Gemini and trines Pluto. Get philosophical, slow the mental buzz, and ask deeper questions. Watch for sudden territorial moves as the moon enters moody, protective Cancer tonight; nurture instead.
MONDAY, MAY 22: Self doubts arise along with resistance to recent change. Instead of wondering whether to progress, figure out how to make it safer. Healthy competition can push us to a personal best but could also bring discouragement or a competitive crankiness if we compare ourselves rather than do our own homework while Mars squares Jupiter.
TUESDAY, MAY 23: Integrate logic and compassion and use both the heart and the mind to work through problems as the moon conjuncts Venus. Don’t focus on what we’re against, but where to go instead. Don’t just weed; replace the weeds with potential.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24: We may need to express ourselves with panache as the moon enters Leo and conjuncts Mars, but allow room for others to shine as well. Make important decisions for personal well-being; it’s not selfish if it helps have more to offer others and does not use up their oxygen. Support one’s own fire; don’t dampen others.
THURSDAY, MAY 25: Potentially awkward moments can pass quickly if we keep talking. An inner urge to move, speak, and manifest can cause us to take up other people’s space unless we stay self-aware. Shine in a constructive way. Debates magnify quickly; let’s ask if our comment is necessary and kind, or are we just recreationally arguing. ◀