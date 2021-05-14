The planets call for an open-hearted competence across the board. Love without enabling: that’s what the stars call us to practice. Jupiter enters sensitive Pisces and reminds us that what affects one person or one country affects us all. Helping others can make our world better.
Strange events may call for this compassion as Mercury, which reflects how we think, feel, and communicate, and Mars, which symbolizes our passion and warrior nature, are both now out of bounds. (When a planet is north or south of the usual path of the sun we call it out of bounds.) Mars has been here since spring began, concurrent with a new entrepreneurial spirit and an increase in gun violence; it comes back within bounds by the end of May.
Friday starts with the moon, Mercury, and Venus all in talkative Gemini, so people may say too much. Friday night, and throughout the weekend, a fertile and nourishing waxing moon in Cancer calls us home. Cultivate vegetables and flowers, as well as projects and relationships.
We may feel an urgency to be seen and heard early next week under an extroverted Leo moon, though we could wrestle with some technical difficulties and delays as Mars quincunxes mechanical Saturn.
The Virgo moon pulls us back to work on Wednesday as Venus trines Saturn, and we can get a lot of work done in a short period of time. We become more determined to know that our people have our backs.
The next few weeks are an efficient time to make progress and plans before things slow down; Mercury turns retrograde on May 30.
FRIDAY, MAY 14: As the moon squares confusing Neptune, ask good questions but hold steady through a moment of uncertainty. Grow understanding but postpone unnecessary major decisions until next week. We may feel our age or really appreciate coming home to comfort tonight as the Cancer moon trines Jupiter.
SATURDAY, MAY 15: Mixed feelings and conflicting desires or needs can add oddities as Mars quincunxes Saturn. Have patience and let each person have a say. Notice a strong desire to change things at home. Just don’t try to change one another as the moon conjuncts Mars tonight because we won’t take even good suggestions kindly.
SUNDAY, MAY 16: If unfinished emotional business shows up, think of ways to complete circuits as the moon opposes Pluto. Work toward an overall karmic balance between all involved.
MONDAY, MAY 17: People need to feel seen and heard, so reward goodness and contributions as the moon enters Leo and the sun trines Pluto. Some event may bring us to our hearts. Check priorities and stay on target. Use delays to organize for work later in the week.
TUESDAY, MAY 18: On this remarkably stubborn day, people may agree that change is needed but disagree on how to turn that into action as the moon opposes Saturn and squares Uranus. Push less and listen more; take negotiations out of the win-lose paradigm to make progress.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19: Practice collaboration rather than oneupmanship, no matter the provocation. Ego issues soften and work progresses as the moon enters Virgo. Let any anxiety flow through and focus on satisfaction when any part of the job gets done. For comfort, bring in familiar notes this evening.
THURSDAY, MAY 20: Scan the different perspectives and possibilities. Be aware of what could go wrong, but don’t overthink. Work on self- improvement in place of self-criticism as the Virgo moon squares Mercury and Venus in Gemini. Let attention wander as the sun enters Gemini this afternoon. ◀
