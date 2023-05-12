THIS WEEK STARTS SLOW and calls for healing reminiscence, then roars out of the gate on Monday. Let’s rest over the weekend as retrograde Mercury appears to hold still before turning direct Sunday night. If we try to hurry, we can find ourselves tied up in knots. If conversation gets difficult or minor accidents proliferate, slow it down and loosen those knots.
Both Venus and Mars, planets that symbolize our emotional realm, are in tender, self-protective Cancer this week, leaving us feeling both squishy and a bit guarded, processing our family patterns and contemplating home. We feel in our guts, both through sensitive digestion and quite literal gut intuition, which lets us know when we’re on track.
We could feel extra sensitive on Mother’s Day under a tender Pisces moon and as that retrograde Mercury stirs up the past. While this tenderness is lovely for happy families, it could be painful for those who have lost a mother or had a toxic one. However we felt about our family, we can also reach behind those human mothers and honor the earth beneath us, mother of us all. On this tender day, visit a garden and feel parented by the planet.
Mercury turns direct Sunday night as the moon enters proactive energetic Aries. Events speed up, and the gates open on Monday. Before we leap ahead, it’s important to assess, reorganize, and clarify goals after the last few weeks. That momentum strengthens as Jupiter enters Taurus on Tuesday and squares Pluto on Wednesday, so give it a worthy direction.
FRIDAY, MAY 12: Deal with delays for a few more days. Tactfully and thoughtfully review the past to find hidden resources. Be gentle and tactfully honest about the present as Mercury sextiles Saturn and Venus under a collaborative Aquarius moon. Speculate, but make no decisions about the future.
SATURDAY, MAY 13: We could feel maudlin, creative, or easily overwhelmed as the moon in Pisces conjuncts serious Saturn and both trine emotional Venus. It can stabilize us to tend our world and make our nest more comfortable. Find a way to feel more at home on this planet and in this life.
SUNDAY, MAY 14: Let’s be as aware of other people’s sensitivities as we are of our own on this tender Pisces moon Mother’s Day. If misunderstandings knot up, proceed with gentleness and breathe love around those knots as Mercury turns direct tonight.
MONDAY, MAY 15: The energy shifts as the moon enters proactive Aries; check to make sure everyone’s on the same page. Clean up mistakes from the last few weeks, and clarify goals. Mix imagination with practicality as Mars trines Neptune and prepare to release a grudge. Don’t jump to conclusions but do prepare to jump.
TUESDAY, MAY 16: A willful muscularity kicks in as Jupiter enters Taurus and Mars opposes Pluto; mediate conflicts of interest and conflicts of desires. We build momentum if we don’t waste this energy in conflict. But that could be tricky.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17: Be careful around territoriality; we can feel protective of our stuff, our land, and our beloveds, and this can be either healthy or obsessive. As the moon wanes, work those gardens; nurture and get ready to plant seeds of all kinds — plants, ideas, and relationships — on Friday’s new moon in fertile Taurus.
THURSDAY, MAY 18: The mood is solid, steady, stubborn, and possessive with a growing willfulness. Take compost as a metaphor and assess what needs to be released from its old form to fertilize the future. Be practical, touch the earth, and take solid steady steps. ◀