Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

THIS WEEK STARTS SLOW and calls for healing reminiscence, then roars out of the gate on Monday. Let’s rest over the weekend as retrograde Mercury appears to hold still before turning direct Sunday night. If we try to hurry, we can find ourselves tied up in knots. If conversation gets difficult or minor accidents proliferate, slow it down and loosen those knots.

Both Venus and Mars, planets that symbolize our emotional realm, are in tender, self-protective Cancer this week, leaving us feeling both squishy and a bit guarded, processing our family patterns and contemplating home. We feel in our guts, both through sensitive digestion and quite literal gut intuition, which lets us know when we’re on track.

We could feel extra sensitive on Mother’s Day under a tender Pisces moon and as that retrograde Mercury stirs up the past. While this tenderness is lovely for happy families, it could be painful for those who have lost a mother or had a toxic one. However we felt about our family, we can also reach behind those human mothers and honor the earth beneath us, mother of us all. On this tender day, visit a garden and feel parented by the planet.

