Bring in the May. May Day is the opposite point to Halloween: new life after a long winter and death in the face of blossoming life. This week is full of bittersweet oppositions; dogtooth violets and early lilac whisper as new virus statistics roll in. We can feel a restless desire to be settled. This time is temporary, but it can feel like an eternity.
A yearlong dance between Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto continues to require us to cope with lots of Plutonian death, power, and transformation. When people feel out of control, it can feel easier to jump to conclusions. To hold onto those projections denies us the chance to find the real answers. This may sound funny coming from an astrologer, but a good one never blames Pluto or Mercury retrograde. They just ask us to notice a pattern and work with it. This Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto conjunction demands that we notice what’s going on and develop appropriate strategies.
As the weekend begins, creative Venus squares intuitive Neptune under a nervous Virgo moon. We’d like to feel idealistic about the world but it can be overwhelming. A helpful trine between Venus and Mars in talkative air signs can help us adjust to new technologies.
On Monday, find creative ways to meet old friends in the sub-ether of virtual reality as the moon enters sociable Libra. Our focus shifts and sharpens as the moon waxes full in Scorpio during midweek. We may need to take a tough look at our plans and budget.
FRIDAY, MAY 1: May baskets are appreciated. Check in, see one another, and spread the love. This morning’s mood is stubborn if warm, but we can get annoyed without recognition by midday as the expressive Leo moon opposes Mars. Focus is easily distracted by the world’s melodrama later on.
SATURDAY, MAY 2: Make positive changes and manifest small plans. Weed the garden, build a wall, and make a plan as a practical Virgo moon trines the sun, Mercury, and Uranus in Taurus. Don’t offer helpful suggestions unless requested.
SUNDAY, MAY 3: An odd persnickety attitude can be a stress response; if we can just control breakfast, life might feel more manageable as the Virgo moon opposes Neptune. Direct any irritated nervousness toward good work. Later on, step out of harsh realities and remember beauty.
MONDAY, MAY 4: We could all use a little romance, something to feed Venus as the moon enters relational Libra. Our hearts may ache with echoes the past or the woes of the present, but compassionate acts can stabilize us.
TUESDAY, MAY 5: As the Libra moon trines Venus and Mars, we can really miss pre-virus socializing and pour our feelings of generalized discomfort into a longing for connection. Instead of second-guessing the past, repair frayed edges in the present.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6: Our emotions rise like a high tide as the moon enters intense Scorpio this morning: resentment, desire, frustration, passion, and, if we’re ready to do the deeper work, transformative concentration. Over the next two days, we may have to make some surgical decisions about what we cut and what we include. Choose kindness and compassion in the process.
THURSDAY, MAY 7: Strong emotional waves push us, and information arrives that requires action. Strategic moves are made, some of them underhanded as the Scorpio moon opposes the sun and squares Mars. If we can’t do what we want, let’s ask what can we do that will help the situation. When people act out, back off and check on them again this weekend. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
