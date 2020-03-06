Let’s take a deep breath and pace ourselves. We can’t see where we’re going but could feel we urgently have to get there as retrograde Mercury prepares to turn direct Sunday night, and the sun approaches a conjunction-foggy Neptune. Early next week, the clouds begin to clear and we can begin to see farther down the road.
Our view of the foreseeable future is cloudy at the moment and some people will respond by needing some time out. A few others become more competent, and some will become more controlling with Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto all in Capricorn. Control without wisdom is counterproductive, so let’s stay spacious.
We can feel easily overwhelmed, and this can manifest through the coronavirus and its emotional bow waves. The world’s fear around our health and economy reminds us that we humans are one. Our imaginations are working overtime; at the same time, permeability can open us up to our creative muses.
Venus in earthy Taurus helps keep us grounded and strong if we reach for that strength. As Venus conjuncts erratic Uranus early next week, she reminds us that songbirds are returning and spring is coming. Flirtation and affection can weave joy through this slow weekend and support our immune systems.
The moon heads into industrious Virgo on Sunday, and waxes full on Monday, as Mercury turns direct and asks us to get organized. The full moon in Virgo can bring out our inner hypochondriac; focus on robust health. As Mercury turns midweek, we straighten out recent misunderstandings and the next chapter begins.
Friday, March 6: Navigate around rough bumps and clashes this morning. Be wary of melodramatic decisions. Dial those hyperbolic statements back and live in the moment. Appreciate a few wondrous moments, and be a calming influence.
Saturday, March 7: Dream the day away. Imagination and intuition run strong, but everything else can get frustrating. Put the imagination in a good place, be kind with one another, share the focus of attention, and stay in the present moment.
Sunday, March 8: Our contemplation, efficiency, and neuroses can build momentum as the waxing moon enters Virgo, and we can take these worries out on one another. Steer the mind away from worst-case scenarios, or face them directly and then move on.
Monday, March 9: Our mental hamsters can work overtime under the Virgo full moon. Mercury turns direct tonight. If we try to look too far ahead or behind, we can get lost. Slow down, stay in the present moment, deal with what’s right in front of us, and good things will happen.
Tuesday, March 10: Straighten out logistical problems and misunderstandings as Mercury begins to move forward. Some emotional dust begins to settle, which allows for clearer thinking. Check on and repair frayed relationships under the friendlier Libra moon.
Wednesday, March 11: Get a project ready to launch as the sun sextiles optimistic Jupiter and brings fresh possibilities. Clear any dross in relationships. Dive into great conversation tonight as the moon trines Mercury in talkative air signs.
Thursday, March 12: We need to focus, but our emotional lives can strain relationships over the next few days as the moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus. Logistics start to fall into place, but we may experience a temporary resurgence of doubts. Stay grounded around passing emotional storms or competitive moves. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
