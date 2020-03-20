Spring has sprung. The sun is now in brave and feisty Aries and strengthens all our defense systems. Aries is notorious for the ready, fire, aim, approach: We have to consciously choose to aim before we act. This is particularly important this week as Jupiter, Mars, and Pluto form a muscular, willful conjunction in Capricorn and pump more power to those defenses, encouraging debate of all kinds.
Expect lots of muscle flexing. That Capricorn lineup wants to do something — anything — about the coronavirus, politics, or whatever else worries us. People will want to appear competent and busy but aren’t sure how. Neither underreact nor overreact: Instead, take a deep breath and act appropriately and proactively.
Thoughtful Mercury, now in sensitive Pisces, can take us to a lovely place of imagination or leave us in an echo chamber of communal anxiety. We can get stuck imagining the worst-case scenarios or slip into denial unless we choose to stay in the present moment. Mars and Venus trine in Earth signs and offer us extra pragmatic stamina. We can help one another and thereby feel loved and loving.
Saturn enters communal Aquarius this week and encourages us to look at how our systems serve the community, which could support public health measures and other efforts to honor the many as well as the one.
After a weekend in the sensitive Pisces moon, the new moon in Aries on Tuesday turns up the heat. Fires catch quickly, whether it’s a temper tantrum, a fever, or an exciting new idea. The energy stays hot until the moon enters Taurus on Thursday, when the aspects encourage us to slow down and tend to our life.
Friday, March 20: The morning starts us off competent and competitive with a tendency to make snap decisions as Mars conjuncts Jupiter. Take on a major physical challenge, but don’t overdo it. Compete with the problem rather than with each other.
Saturday, March 21: Speak from the heart as the moon enters Pisces. People are feeling both vulnerable and determinedly competitive. Our determination might run headlong into someone else’s sensitivity.
Sunday, March 22: Discuss things in a more upbeat and proactive manner this morning as Mercury sextiles Uranus. Although feelings are still guarded, we might see a break in the clouds. Intelligent innovation and warmth may be needed to tackle real issues as Mars conjuncts Pluto.
Monday, March 23: Finesse action this morning and keep it proactive as the moon sextiles Jupiter, Pluto, and Mars. The moon enters feisty Aries tonight, and we’ll remember what we really want and what really ticks us off.
Tuesday, March 24: A new moon in Aries arrives before dawn. This Aries lineup can produce selfishness, lightheadedness, and lowered impulse control — or it could help us remember who we are and what we need to thrive. It can start a revolution or infuse us with brave purpose and life force. Start something wonderful.
Wednesday, March 25: Health issues are prominent as the sun conjuncts Chiron and the Aries moon squares Jupiter and Pluto. Be direct, clear, and let other people feel heard (or expect a minor explosion), but keep everybody on task.
Thursday, March 26: After some sparks overnight, the mood steadies as the moon enters earthy Taurus. Recent exertions may catch up to us; let’s rest and pace ourselves. Deal with bureaucratic or procedural issues midday as the moon squares Saturn. Seek a change of scene and something delicious tonight as the moon conjuncts Uranus. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
