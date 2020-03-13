This is a week of opportunity, though it may be slow to build momentum, and some of the gifts will come in strange packages. The planets have left us emotionally charged but with swampy thinking over the past five weeks. Mercury is now direct, the fuzzy aspects are dissipating, and our direction forward becomes clearer. If it’s not the direction we’d like, we now have more tools to plan the road ahead.
The only major aspects between planets this week are supportive conjunctions and sextiles, which offer us more options and fewer blockades. First, we need to work through Friday’s emotional storm clouds under a broody Scorpio moon.
Through the weekend, a more upbeat Sagittarius moon encourages us to try something new. We’ll hate to feel trapped, but we can safely wander in the mind and learn something. Pundits will pontificate as Mercury in Aquarius encourages group discussions.
We have some cleanup work to do early next week as the moon enters industrious Capricorn and then conjuncts Mars, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn, all in highly strategic Capricorn. But thinking gets blurry again as Mercury enters intuitive but subjective Pisces. We need to peer carefully through a cloud of uncertainty until Mercury enters Aries on April 11. But we can review questionable decisions made over the past month and see what we can salvage or straighten out, even if we can’t change the primary results.
On Thursday, the winds shift and spring begins as the sun enters Aries that evening. Let’s think carefully where we want to direct this boat.
Friday, March 13: It may truly feel like Friday the 13th with the moon in moody Scorpio. Dial down unnecessarily sarcastic comments or expect an escalated response. Focused work can feel deeply satisfying, but it’s important to keep our imaginations under control. Active conversation buzzes over deeper moods tonight.
Saturday, March 14: Optimism can help us see a path where there wasn’t one yesterday as the moon enters spacious Sagittarius. Explore new territory or new concepts. Let go of old resentments, be in the present moment, and look for the beginnings of a new path.
Sunday, March 15: The rhythm of the day drifts as the Sagittarius moon squares Neptune. Our spirits may be good, but our brains want to play hooky. Early afternoon brings a wave of sleepiness or escapism; thinking sharpens by evening.
Monday, March 16: Go back and refine decisions made hastily last month as Mercury reenters sensitive Pisces and the moon enters strategic Capricorn. Take concrete logistical steps in a good direction.
Tuesday, March 17: We can argue over trivial things unless we have something worthy to sink our teeth into on this St. Patrick’s Day. Tap into logistical support, as the Capricorn moon trines Mercury and Venus. Let’s brawl with our problems and not with one another.
Wednesday, March 18: This may be an eventful day as the strategic Capricorn moon conjuncts Mars, Jupiter, Pluto, Saturn, and then enters Aquarius tonight. Let’s get our horses into the right starting gate for the race; what we do now can direct the spring energy burst. Be straightforward and direct rather than manipulative, and reward straightforwardness in others.
Thursday, March 19: As the day and night balance, look back at the past and clear any personal clutter. Get right with the world, check in with the team, and speak with spirit. Launch the new astrological year tonight as the sun enters Aries. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
