This weekend, caring Venus is in her own earthy sign of Taurus and forms a friendly, supportive trine to the planets that are signaling the most trouble right now, and this could offer us some needed respite or purpose. As one artist quipped, “We’re no longer stuck in quarantine, we’re artists in residence.” Become an artist in residence and perform random acts of beauty or collaboration, even under duress.
This time will be known for personal discipline. Over the last few weeks, we’ve been wrestling with Saturn, Mars, Pluto, and Jupiter, in conjunct with Capricorn, a pile-up that brought a nexus of restriction, control, and discipline. People have chosen to cooperate to save one another from the spread of the coronavirus. Some deal with unbearable restrictions without personal resources. Capricorn encourages us to want to feel in control of our situations. This weekend, we can direct that personal discipline for our own creative flow.
Mars shifts from Capricorn to Aquarius on Monday, shifting our view from imposed restrictions to a more comfortable self-discipline. What can we do together, albeit separately?
This weekend, make something delicious with what’s left in the house; feed the senses as the Taurus moon conjuncts Venus. On Saturday, as the moon enters verbal Gemini, weave connections with words. Have an online happy hour and check in on lonely people. On Saturday night, as Venus trines Pluto, we may be painfully aware of what we’re missing and who we are worried about.
Frustrations can pile up midweek as Mars conjuncts Saturn. People easily get defensive and want to get on with it. As the moon enters extroverted Leo on Thursday, give the inner extrovert a place to roam, reach out to faraway people, or do something extraordinary even in this time of restrictions.
Friday, March 27: Love is shown in simple, tangible ways; make life easier for one another as Jupiter trines Venus.
Saturday, March 28: Sleep in and let the world truly stop as the moon conjuncts Venus in Taurus. People need to talk about their deeper feelings, make difficult decisions, or get into a deeper level of the project. The moon enters verbal Gemini tonight; group calls with beloveds and family are welcomed.
Sunday, March 29: The mind needs stimulation and exploration even if the body can’t join in. Tonight, less comfortable emotions creep in and we can get cranky. Don’t take crabbiness personally as the moon squares Mercury.
Monday, March 30: Check schedules this morning. Confirm that everybody’s on the same page, because we can fall out of sync or approach things with different assumptions as the moon squares Neptune. Mars enters Aquarius this afternoon and cooperation may seem possible.
Tuesday, March 31: Our ambitions chafe against circumstances, but what we achieve now can be of substance. Our inner adolescents may throw a fit. Everybody needs praise and reassurance, and to feel loved and safe, even when we’re not at our best, as the moon enters Cancer.
Wednesday, April 1: Mischief and a desire to start over run strong. Give the kids a chance to play practical jokes and tap into healing humor. Make sure those jokes are funny, not hurtful. Under the Cancer moon, we need to feel loved, not poked.
Thursday, April 2: Support one another through some potentially tough surprises this morning as the moon opposes Pluto and enters Leo. By midafternoon, take frustrations out in a healthy way. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.