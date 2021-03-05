and can feel a bit out of the loop. It’s a low-energy time of the year. Any form of productive puttering can help with moments of melancholia as the sun, Venus, and Neptune all run together in Pisces, and the sun conjuncts diffusing Neptune on Wednesday.
The dregs of winter still call us to dreamland. We can use those dreams to plan our gardens. The weekend after this brings a new moon in Pisces, a wonderfully fertile time to plant seeds of all types.
As the sun conjuncts Neptune this week, it brings in fog. It’s hard to see where we’re going, though that doesn’t stop us from inventing stories. All the boundaries feel permeable, but once we step out of our box, anything is possible. If our imaginations wander into anxiety or suspicion, let’s engage our imaginations productively and check all our facts.
As the weekend begins, an upbeat moon in Sagittarius can leave us restless. Neptune’s magical thinking can make some of us sloppy about health precautions.
A melancholic Venus-Pluto aspect on Saturday stirs up deep feelings, so let’s check our assumptions and be kind to our hearts. The moon enters Capricorn late Saturday and brings a competent seriousness Sunday and Monday. Mix beauty and practicality, and ease past low-level anxiety. Watch an unproductive tendency to organize others.
On Tuesday, our attentions snap back to teams, and family dynamics as the moon enters Aquarius and conjuncts Saturn. Let’s keep our boundaries clean. On Thursday, the moon enters Pisces: Let’s dream about what plants, plans, ideas, or relationships we’d like to grow this spring.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5: If work needs to be done, apply extra willpower. Our escapist tendencies crave a break in routine and make concentration hard as the Sagittarius moon squares the sun, Venus, and Neptune.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6: Our hearts can feel pulled by recent events as Venus semi-squares Pluto. Let’s sit with our feelings. We grow more competent as the moon enters Capricorn tonight but may jostle with awkward power dynamics or easily lose our senses of humor.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7: Under a busy Capricorn moon, let’s notice how we sacrifice ourselves for others. We may need to adjust what we do or our notions of self-care to create more balance.
MONDAY, MARCH 8: The morning is productive if a bit grim. We may feel idealistic about what we could do. Watch for a cranky determinism; completing any small project improves the mood.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9: Look for both a fresher idealism and totally wacky theories as the moon enters Aquarius. We may have mystical experiences, happen upon strange phenomena, or just space out and become oblivious. Consciously add grounding and organization to the day’s imaginative mix.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10: Expect opportunities for optimistic breakthroughs but also the fog of wishful thinking as the sun conjuncts Neptune. We perceive clearly with our hearts, but our minds may not quite put the pieces together. Find that calm center within. Don’t ask anybody to buck up and deal.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11: Expect an emotional puddle under the waning Pisces moon. Avoid guilt trips. Expect emotions to be complex and boundaries elusive. If feelings are confusing, they may be just free-floating emotions wafting through, so don’t attach to their stories. Prepare to plant thoughts, actions, relationships, and seeds for the future in the weeks ahead. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
