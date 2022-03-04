The stars propel us to put action to our passion, so let’s use this momentum for all things positive. Rather than dominating a neighboring country, we can work towards protection, healing, and purpose. Start something wonderful.
Global events percolate as the weekend begins under an active Aries moon and as the sun conjuncts liberating Jupiter. Together they bring our thoughts toward freedom, expansion, and growth. Jupiter approaches a conjunction with Neptune, exact in April, which encourages us to idealize the concept of freedom, though we may not agree on what that looks like.
It usually takes a crisis or obvious bad guy to unite strange allies and bring people together, and over the weekend Venus and Mars enter community-oriented Aquarius to cheer on this wild collaboration.
Now let’s try to harness this collective attitude towards climate change. Venus and Mars run conjunct for a few more weeks and encourage passionate engagement in both our relationships and in our efforts to make this world a better place.
Midweek brings hope for negotiations as the Gemini moon trines Venus and Mars, and we can all engage in a great conversation. Mercury enters Pisces on Wednesday, which brings awareness to our vulnerabilities but can help us use our Pisces-stimulated intuition, imagination, and faith to find a way forward.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4: Engage in events close to home and far away. Mercury conjuncts serious Saturn to encourage thoughtful deliberation and deep engagement. Venus and Mars conjunct under a rebellious, action-oriented Aries moon. Momentum builds; make sure it’s headed in a good direction.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5: It furthers to connect, collect, and coordinate on this day of mixed blessings and potential dastardly deeds. The sun conjuncts expansive Jupiter and offers a liberating perspective, while the Aries moon conjures rebellion and frustration. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius this evening to invoke camaraderie.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6: Listen to events and dreams this morning. Don’t read free-floating anxiety about world events into personal relationships; support one another instead. The moon enters earthy Taurus and squares Venus and Mars, which can entrench positions but also stabilize love, home, and family if we invest in what matters.
MONDAY, MARCH 7: It can be hard to get moving and easy to feel overwhelmed and in need of comfort food. Tough memories or worries arise as Mercury semi-squares Chiron, so be gentle. Tend practical needs midafternoon as the Moon squares Saturn, and share comfort and search for optimism tonight.
TUESDAY, MARCH 8: Poignant, moody moments can be expected this morning as the moon trines deep Pluto. Feel the energy shift; conversations grow more productive as the moon enters Gemini midday. Evening brings a flirtatious, potentially scintillating, potentially productive time as the moon trines Mars and Venus.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9: As Mercury enters Pisces, we can feel easily overwhelmed if we take on too much at once. It furthers to envision, brainstorm, imagine, and daydream solutions, notice subtle clues and cues, and share kindness, prayer and imagination, all Piscean gifts.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10: It’s easy to feel ungrounded, caught up in our thoughts or feelings, or caught up in events, and it furthers to feel our feet under us, walk on the earth, deal with one practical thing at a time, and provide and build a vessel for our emotions. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.