This week the mood is sensitive, nervous, and fierce. Our energy runs low and our nerve endings feel sensitized with the sun, Mercury, Neptune, and soon, Saturn, in sensitive and receptive Pisces.
Even the energy from activating Mars is now uncertain and diffused as Mars in nervy Gemini approaches a square to softening Neptune. That Mars-Neptune relationship can lead us to question everyone’s motivation and either idealize our anger, or, potentially, let it go. We choose how we respond.
That doesn’t mean we’re all relaxed; our emotional responses are still swift and fierce as Venus and Jupiter in Aries keep the heat on. The sun is unusually active; solar flares create aurora borealis and turn up the volume on all the aspects and global events.
We could feel tested — and our emotional reactions oversized — as the weekend begins under an expressive but lazy Leo moon. Our productivity improves and our critical edges sharpen Sunday through Tuesday under a waxing diligent Virgo moon. Some process that’s been stuck now becomes unstuck and can make progress, so give efforts a nudge as the sun sextiles Uranus.
Tuesday triggers introspection and changes under a Virgo full moon; we can analyze ourselves and want to understand but could overthink and be painfully aware of our neuroses. Saturn enters Pisces for the next 2 ½ years and brings our attention to vulnerability and our responsibility to those endangered around the globe. Later in the week a softer Libra moon helps us coordinate our efforts and be kinder to ourselves.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3: Overnight discontent shifts this morning as the moon enters enthusiastic Leo. Some unexpected event or comment could solve a mystery or ongoing problem. Evening starts off with a festive air but discontent seeps in if we aren’t feeling appreciated or safe as Venus semi-squares Saturn around midnight.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4: Relationships can be tested early this grumpy morning; sleep in or be extra kind. The vibe gets social easily, but we have to leave the house to greet it. An unexpected moment of spontaneity, tension, or minor disaster could happen this afternoon as the moon squares Uranus; step aside from a difference of opinion and just be helpful.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5: If a fear of loss arises, don’t get paranoid, get particular; notice what is actually being lost and don’t generalize. Release what needs to be released, but also fix the gaps, repair leaks, and share from the heart. Gratitude furthers.
MONDAY, MARCH 6: Good changes are in the winds as the sun sextiles Uranus. The waxing moon in Virgo can leave us critical of ourselves and other people, or it can help us turn from critical retrospective into productive query.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7: It is a great time to edit, declutter, spring clean as the Virgo full moon at 6:40 a.m. highlights our longing for a more perfect world and more perfect us. Just don’t turn this cleansing on others’ souls. Let’s catch ourselves doing something right and celebrate. Saturn heads into Pisces and highlights our sensitivities; be sensitive to the world’s beauties.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8: We could feel extremely sensitive to what’s out of balance in our culture, our nature, or our bodies as the moon trines Pluto and enters Libra. But let’s not stop there; ask what will help our world feel more beautiful and fair.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9: Don’t count on luck, don’t enable; instead put the ground rules into play, read the fine print, and set limits on bad behavior. Build on people’s goodwill, just don’t take it for granted. ◀