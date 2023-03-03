Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

This week the mood is sensitive, nervous, and fierce. Our energy runs low and our nerve endings feel sensitized with the sun, Mercury, Neptune, and soon, Saturn, in sensitive and receptive Pisces.

Even the energy from activating Mars is now uncertain and diffused as Mars in nervy Gemini approaches a square to softening Neptune. That Mars-Neptune relationship can lead us to question everyone’s motivation and either idealize our anger, or, potentially, let it go. We choose how we respond.

That doesn’t mean we’re all relaxed; our emotional responses are still swift and fierce as Venus and Jupiter in Aries keep the heat on. The sun is unusually active; solar flares create aurora borealis and turn up the volume on all the aspects and global events.