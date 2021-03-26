Aries energy now courses through each blade of grass. We may feel excited or a nap coming on as Aries energy pulses. Although momentum builds this week, we may not be realistic about where we’re headed as Mercury conjuncts confusing Neptune in Pisces. We need to pay attention.
Over the weekend, the sun conjuncts Venus in Aries and helps us launch creative new beginnings. This conjunction inspires us to focus on what matters. New inspiration can echo off an ongoing square between solid Saturn and change-inducing Uranus, as well as aspects that happen about every 22 years. There will be changes to how we work and the shape and nature of our shared structures. Things are shifting, small changes are easier than giant chasms.
Mars is now in verbal Gemini and encourages us to keep talking. Mars in Gemini encourages the natural Aries impatience to stay in check as long as the lines of communication are open. Make interactions a true dialogue and keep tempers down.
This Friday and Saturday, a cleansing Virgo moon encourages spring cleaning of our minds, gardens, and desks. Use efficient details to cultivate new work. Just don’t critique others as a form of love.
A full moon in Libra early Sunday morning sheds light on the balance we need between making compromises for the sake of our relationships and the call of our free-thinking drummer. Believe this balance is possible. On Monday, watch for water damage around communication equipment or transportation and dream big.
The mood gets feisty midweek as the moon enters Scorpio. We could rock the boat with sharp comments or a radical move as Mercury challenges Uranus. Take a deep breath and think through the consequences.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26: What creative project can we start as the sun conjuncts Venus under a waxing moon? The Virgo moon can sharpen our edges if we’re not feeling inspired. Crankiness arises where we’re feeling frayed as the moon squares Mars. Think about what really needs to be said before spouting off — and rest up.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27: A day of honesty mixed messages. The Virgo moon can keep us edgy, while the sun-Venus conjunction helps us long for passionate beauty.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28: The moon is full in Libra, and feelings overflow. Expect intense questions around what’s fair and balanced in a relationship. Love people. Work around socially awkward moments, avoid dichotomous thinking on this full moon, and find that third perspective.
MONDAY, MARCH 29: We won’t follow pragmatic logic at someone else’s behest but can get lost in our own imaginings. Creative potential shimmers as Mercury conjuncts Neptune, our heart perceives, but our mind can be confused about what’s insight and what’s projection.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30: Primordial energy swirls. We can get pugnacious or possessive unless we make an effort to stabilize the mood with familiar habits and patterns. Patience and organization help work around logistical frustrations at dinnertime.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31: Anxiety can make us difficult this morning with a chip on our shoulders and extra attitude. Important news can settle a dispute this afternoon as the sun sextiles Saturn. We may be able to laugh off recent tension or at least be direct about it tonight.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1: A mischievous, impatient Sagittarius moon helps us take a joke. Investigate new possibilities and keep compassion connected to a sudden need to be honest. Notice sensitivities others may be trying to hide. If logistics frustrate this evening, sleep on it and try tomorrow. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
